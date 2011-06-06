Britney Spears in a brighter mood for ‘I Wanna Go’ single art

Do you remember the days of yore? When a pop princess could just smile and dance to make her millions of fans happy? When there was no need for strange abstract artistic expression, S&M sexual fetishism or end of the world imagery to make jaded music fans and critics happy? When a girl could just shout “baby hit me one more time” without anyone thinking about what it really meant? Those days are long past, but Britney Spears is bringing some of the good times back with her new cover art for the single “I Wanna Go.”

A fan favorite off her “Femme Fatale” album, “I Wanna Go” is an uptempo dance track with a euro flair that should find some club rotation through the summer. It’s also a distinctly more “sunny” tune after former chart topper “Hold it Against Me” and “Til the World Ends.” “Ends” didn’t hit no. 1, but actually sold 1.6 million downloads and is the biggest radio hit of her career. Whether “Go” can have the same success after “Fatale’s” terribly disappointing U.S. rank as an album, remains to be seen. The artwork for “I Wanna Go,” however, finds Spears with a positive outlook seemingly happy the world didn’t come to an end in, um, “Til the World Ends.”

The single will be released to radio and online tomorrow. A music video which (yet again) reportedly deals with Spears’ love/hate relationship with the media is also on the way.

