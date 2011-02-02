Britney Spears reveals ‘Fatale’-istic title of new album

#Britney Spears
02.02.11 8 years ago

Britney Spears goes from “Circus” performer to “Femme Fatale.” Her new album, out allegedly March 15, is called “Femme Fatale” because, according to  her label, Jive Records, the set is “a tribute to bold, empowered, confident, elusive, fun, flirty women and men.” Doesn”t that sound more like a perfume?

Anyway, Max Martin and Dr. Luke executive produced the album and their paw prints are all over first single, “Hold It Against Me,” which shot straight to the top of the Billboard 100 the week of release.

Jive isn”t admitting that March 15 is the release date, despite the fact that it leaked out in an internal memo last week, but these things are always subject to change, so keep tuned to Hitfix for updates.

 

TOPICS#Britney Spears
TAGSBritney SpearsCIRCUSDr. LukeFemme FataleJiveMarch 15MAX MARTINRELEASE DATE

