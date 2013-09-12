Britney Spears reveals ‘Work Bitch’ artwork: Who wrote the new single?

Britney Spears has lifted the curtain on the artwork to her new single “Work Bitch.” In the pic, the pop star rocks a low-cut showgirl singlet, with some feathery shoulders and plenty of glitz with her hair plainly down, blonde and shoulder length.

Seems pretty Vegas, right? It’s a hint at Spears’ long-rumored Las Vegas residency, as well as an indication of what “Work Bitch” may sound like.

The singer has also revealed the song’s co-writers and producers. Of the five names attached to the tune, Sebastian Ingrosso’s is one that sticks out: he’s one-third of the now-defunct Swedish House Mafia. Will.i.am aka William Adams also shows up, which is no surprise, considering he’s executive producing Spears’ album. DJ Otto Knows, Irish songwriter Ruth-Anne Cunningham and Anthony Preston round out the cast of penners.

“Work Bitch” will premiere on Monday (Sept. 16) at 6 p.m. ET, and goes on sale at midnight later that night.

Spears is currently at work on her eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2011’s “Femme Fatale.”