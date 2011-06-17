Watch: Britney Spears wows audience in ‘Femme Fatale’ tour opener

Britney Spears kicked off her “Femme Fatale” tour Thursday night at Sacramento”s Power Balance Pavilion with what reviewers are calling “her flashiest, fastest moving” production yet. Pink is the New Blog, which had seen a rehearsal, went so far as to proclaim, “Our dear Britney slayed the audience on opening night!”

The fast-paced show focused largely on material from current album, “Femme Fatale,” and on the spectacle rather than the singing, as Rolling Stone addresses in the most charitable way possible.

Although good seats were available still the day of the show, and promoter Live Nation has banded with Groupon to offer deeply discounted seats in many markets, opening night was a sellout, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Here”s a sampling of what different outlets had to say:

Rolling Stone: “Just about every number offered a different a visual theme more over-the-top than the one before it,” wrote Barry Walters.. Her set was half over before she sang a track older than four years; this was “Boys (Remix),” followed by the sole slowie, “Don”t Let Me Be the Last to Know,” which she sang on a swing. Here her mike was clearly turned on, and the results confirmed why Spears typically relies on prerecorded vocals.

Sacramento Bee: Spears spent the first part of the show illustrating the “Femme Fatale” theme of her tour — which kicked off in Sacramento — by wearing shiny bikinis, a 1940s-inspired gold cape and a billowing skirt a la Marilyn Monroe ‘s in “The Seven Year Itch.” After she changed into rhinestone-studded Daisy Dukes for “Baby One More Time,” the difference was remarkable,” wrote Carla Meyer. “Spears captivated during the cut-offs segment, singing her own hits “Slave 4 U” and “Womanizer” while covering – and clearly relishing — Rihanna’s “S&M” and Madonna’s “Burning Up,” the latter of which she performed while straddling a giant prop guitar.”

Pink is the New Blog (based on a dress rehearsal): “If you haven”t already, get your tickets to see this show. You simply cannot miss this show. Woot!!!”

Opener Nicki Minaj received mixed reviews: The Sacramento Bee’s Meyer said, “Throughout much of a set that included plenty of rough language and boasting, Minaj maintained a pleasant, radiant expression. She used the big screens on either side of the stage as her canvas, subtly working her eyes and smile to mesmerizing effect. However, Rolling Stone had a different take: “The rapper tottered around on lime green platform shoes that threatened to tip her balance. Although she”s styled as a dance-pop diva, Minaj did little dancing – or singing, or even live rapping.

Femme Fatale Tour Setlist (according to Pink is the New Blog)

Hold It Against Me

â€¨Up N” Downâ€¨

3

Piece of Me

My Prerogative snippet

Big Fat Bassâ€¨

How I Roll

â€¨Lace and Leatherâ€¨

If U Seek Amy

Gimme Moreâ€¨

Drop Dead (Beautiful) (With Sabi)

â€¨He About To Lose Meâ€¨

Boys (Remix with Pharrell vocal)â€¨

Don”t Let Me Be the Last to Know

Baby, One More Timeâ€¨

S&M (Remix)â€¨

Trouble for Me

â€¨I”m A Slave 4 Uâ€¨

Burning Up (Madonna cover)â€¨

I Wanna Go

â€¨Womanizer

Toxicâ€¨

‘Till the World Ends

Here”s Spears performing “I Wanna Go” from opening night. The official video for the song debuts June 22.