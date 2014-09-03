Brittany Murphy’s dad uses Twitter to slam Lifetime’s biopic and the actress portraying his daughter

Brittany Murphy”s dad uses Twitter to slam the Lifetime”s biopic and the actress portraying his daughter

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Angelo Bertolotti wrote and retweeted a series of hateful comments about Amanda Fuller, the star of “The Brittany Murphy Story.” “My daughter #brittanymurphy would be horrified to know who they chose to play her and how cheap it all is,” he tweeted. In response, the actress had to block Murphy”s dad on Twitter.

Mandy Patinkin tells Stephen Colbert: You inspired me to run for prime minister of Israel

The “Homeland” star asked Colbert to be his security advisor.

After just 6 months, Seth Meyers unveils a revamped “Late Night” set

The “more contemporary, less stuffy” set features a brick background for Seth”s monologue, possibly to give a comedy club atmosphere. PLUS: Stephen Colbert tells Meyers about his Emmy night with his 12-year-old son.

Conan goes after the celebrity iCloud hacker

The Celebrity nudes “hacker” gets hacked.