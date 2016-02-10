We're a week away from the third season premiere of Broad City, and Comedy Central has released a full-length trailer for the latest adventures of Abbi and Ilana, which include guest appearances from Blake Griffin, Cynthia Nixon, and Tony Danza (plus the return of Susie Essman as Ilana's mom), Abbi using a whole lot of lubricant to get Ilana out of a tight spot, and a lot more. Enjoy.
‘Broad City’ trailer promises Cynthia Nixon, Blake Griffin & a lot of lube
Senior Television Writer
02.10.16
Around The Web
TOPICS#Broad City
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.23.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With