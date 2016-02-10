‘Broad City’ trailer promises Cynthia Nixon, Blake Griffin & a lot of lube

We're a week away from the third season premiere of Broad City, and Comedy Central has released a full-length trailer for the latest adventures of Abbi and Ilana, which include guest appearances from Blake Griffin, Cynthia Nixon, and Tony Danza (plus the return of Susie Essman as Ilana's mom), Abbi using a whole lot of lubricant to get Ilana out of a tight spot, and a lot more. Enjoy.

