‘Broad City’s Kickass Drake Tribute

It's official: Everybody I consider hilarious loves “Broad City.” Genuine characters, hurtfully hysterical jokes, and binge-worthy TV. Therefore it's no surprise that the women of Comedy Central's hit, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, have almost brought me to tears with their new tribute to Drake and the costuming of Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj. They're cashing a big check, they can't stand the rain, and the world deserves to know.