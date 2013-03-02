Brooklyn Decker joining James Van Der Beek for ‘Friends With Better Lives’ pilot

03.02.13 5 years ago

Brooklyn Decker is going back to modeling. Sort of.  

The “Just Go With It” and “Battleship” star has signed on to play the female lead opposite James Van Der Beek in the CBS comedy pilot “Friends With Better Lives.”

The multi-camera comedy, from 20th Century Fox TV, Kaplan Entertainment and Dana Klein (“Friends” and “Kath and Kim”) follows a group of friends in their 30s who are constantly comparing their lives with one another. According to Deadline, Decker will play a happy-go-lucky ex-model named Jules, while Van Der Beek will play another member of their crew. 

The pilot will be directed by TV legend James Burrows who’s directed everything from ” The Mary Tyler Moore Show” to “Cheers” to “The Big Bang Theory” to “2 Broke Girls.”

Decker, who began her career as a model, was recently seen on the small screen on FX”s “The League” and FOX’s “New Girl.”

