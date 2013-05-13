‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ photos feature Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and Terry Crews

Following in the footsteps of NBC’s Thursday 9:30 slot for “The Michael J. Fox Show,” FOX has chosen not to lead-off an hour with what is perhaps its highest profile comedy of the fall.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will air on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. presumably giving a boost to “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” in an ideal-for-FOX world. The police comedy comes from “Parks and Rec” veterans Dan Goor and Mike Schur and was directed by “21 Jump Street” helmers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The deep cast includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews and Joe Lo Truglio.
