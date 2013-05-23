Bruce Springsteen fans talk ‘togetherness’ in ‘Springsteen and I’ documentary trailer

The first trailer for documentary “Springsteen & I” — which focuses on Bruce Springsteen’s loyal fans — has arrived, and features many voices from the classic rockers’ base.

What it doesn’t show is if the Boss himself is interviewed much for the film. Still, there’s some pretty gooseflesh-inducing live footage from Springsteen’s shows, on top of audio from a great live performance of “Born to Run.”

The flick is executive produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free London and produced Black Dog Films (who also were behind David Bowie’s recent “Next Day” music video), with “Life in a Day” helmer Baillie Walsh as its director. It opens July 22.

Fans are encouraged to be a part of the poster for the film, with the website requesting pics of people with their first Springsteen album.

Springsteen and his E Street Band are on tour through July.