Bruce Springsteen to support Obama with free Virginia concert

Though he’d originally planned on sitting out this year’s presidential campaign, The Boss has clearly had a change of heart.

Bruce Springsteen has committed to playing a free concert in Charlottesville, Virginia on Tuesday in an effort to rally voters in the key swing state, according to the Obama for America campaign. The event will be held at the city’s nTelos Wireless Pavilion.

Springsteen performed at Obama rallies in Parma, Ohio and Ames, Iowa last week, as part of a campaign to drum up support among working-class voters.

For those interested in attending Tuesday's show, free tickets are available beginnning today at Obama for America offices.

