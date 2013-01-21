Bruce Willis set for ‘Sin City’ return in ‘A Dame to Kill For’

Bruce Willis is officially back in the saddle as police detective John Hartigan.

The actor’s involvement in “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” has been confirmed by director Robert Rodriguez in a recent interview with MTV News, during which he said:

“[Juno Temple] just shot, she was fantastic. Her and Ray Liotta played together, they were amazing. Jeremy Piven shot just last night… we were shooting last night, all night. There are some characters from the book. It might surprise people who they play and the turns that they do… Bruce [Willis] is back, so you”ll be seeing him…”

As for the “Dame” of the title, femme fatale Ava Lord, the role still hasn’t been cast, though Rodriguez suggested he’s getting closer.

“We have some choices in mind [for Ava Lord but] we haven”t finalised the casting,” he said. “She doesn”t shoot for a couple weeks.”

Other recent additions to the “Dame” cast include Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Josh Brolin, the latter of whom is replacing Clive Owen in the role of private investigator Dwight McCarthy. They join returning players Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Jaime King, Michael Madsen and Mickey Rourke as well as series first-timers Jamie Chung (replacing Devon Aoki), Dennis Haysbert (replacing Michael Clarke Duncan), Juno Temple, Jeremy Piven, Christopher Meloni and Ray Liotta.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is slated for release on October 4.