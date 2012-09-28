Bruno Mars releasing ‘Unorthodox’ new album

Bruno Mars announced he had a new single in his back pocket this week. But, as many entertainers say, that’s not all.

The singer, songwriter and producer will be dropping a new album, “Unorthodox Jukebox,” on Dec. 11 via Atlantic. “Locked Out of Heaven” will precede the album, with an Oct. 1 drop.

The album will be the follow-up to the Grammy Award-nominated artist’s last set, 2010’s “Doo-Wops & Hooligans,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album sales chart.

Mars told Billboard in an interview that this new album, like his last, will span different genres.

“I listen to a lot of music,” he said, “and I want to have the freedom and luxury to walk into a studio and say, ‘Today I want to do a hip-hop, R&B, soul or rock record.'”

Helping to round out that sound will be a host of producers, including Mark Ronson, Jeff Bhasker, Emile Haynie, Diplo and Supa Dups. Mars’ own production trio the Smeezingtons will also be credited throughout.

Check out the teaser trailer to his “Heaven” single below.