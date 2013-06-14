Bruno Mars ‘treasures’ the ’70s in retro video: Watch

Bruno Mars steps back to ’70s for his video for the sparkly “Treasure.”

The song sounds like something straight out of a Shalamar, Michael Jackson or Prince disco album, so it stands to reason that the video similarly goes back to that time. In a look that Bruno and the boy first sported when they performed the song on the Billboard Music Awards, Mars and his band are all in matching red suits with gold chains and what we can only hope are polyester shirts.

They go through a series of sweet ’70s dance moves as a delightfully cheesy synth chord bleats in the background, bolstered by a funky bass line. To complete the look, the video features special effects, including crude back lighting, wacky dissolves, geometric shapes,  and a Space Wars-like background.

If this video doesn”t get you excited for Mars” tour  this summer, nothing will.

