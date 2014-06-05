Bryan Cranston secures TV rights for ‘Dangerous Book For Boys’

(CBR) Bryan Cranston is on his way back to television … as a producer.
Variety reports the “Breaking Bad” star”s Moon Shadow Entertainment has picked up the rights to Conn Iggulden and Hal Iggulden”s book “Dangerous Book For Boys.”
The book is filled with short stories teaching modern kids about seemingly bygone activities like building box cars and climbing trees. The television series will focus on a trio of boys who try to figure out the world as they grow up fatherless. Moon Shadow has a first-look deal with Sony TV.
From publisher Harper Collins:
In this digital age there is still a place for knots, skimming stones and stories of incredible courage. This book recaptures Sunday afternoons, stimulates curiosity, and makes for great father-son activities. The brothers Conn and Hal have put together a wonderful collection of all things that make being young or young at heart fun-building go-carts and electromagnets, identifying insects and spiders, and flying the world”s best paper airplanes.
