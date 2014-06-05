Bryan Cranston secures TV rights for ‘Dangerous Book For Boys’

(CBR) Bryan Cranston is on his way back to television … as a producer.

Variety reports the “Breaking Bad” star”s Moon Shadow Entertainment has picked up the rights to Conn Iggulden and Hal Iggulden”s book “Dangerous Book For Boys.”

The book is filled with short stories teaching modern kids about seemingly bygone activities like building box cars and climbing trees. The television series will focus on a trio of boys who try to figure out the world as they grow up fatherless. Moon Shadow has a first-look deal with Sony TV.

From publisher Harper Collins: