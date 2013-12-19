Bryan Singer adds ‘X2’ writers to ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ brain trust

(CBR) Since joining Twitter, director Bryan Singer has been liberal about sharing production details for his movies, and it looks like that trend will continue for the recently-announced “X-Men: Apocalypse.” Via Twitter, Singer revealed that the writing team for the upcoming sequel will include “Days of Future Past” screenwriter Simon Kinberg as well as “X2: X-Men United” writers Dan Harris and Mike Dougherty.

Late night #XMen #Apocalypse story session. #SimonKinberg @DanimalHarris @Mike_Dougherty It's snowing in Egypt! pic.twitter.com/GtJs3VgZ3M – Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) December 19, 2013

Kinberg returning to the X-Men movies seems like a good fit — especially considering his new role at Fox to expand the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, but it’s certainly a pleasant surprise to see Harris and Dougherty back in the X-Men movie verse. The duo not only worked with Singer for “X2,” but also contributed to the director’s “Superman Returns” in 2006.

Singer’s other comment in the Tweet, “It’s snowing in Egypt,” likely refers to Apocalypse’s birthplace in the comics, though it’s unknown as to what kind of role the location will actually play in the film.

“X-Men: Apocalypse” is slated for a May 27, 2016 theatrical release.