Bryan Singer is still planning to direct ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ says Simon Kinberg

(CBR) According to Simon Kinberg, it is the current plan for Bryan Singer to return to direct “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast about “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” executive producer and screenwriter Simon Kinberg also briefly discussed 2016's “X-Men: Apocalypse,” indicating that Bryan Singer will likely be back in the director's chair for the upcoming sequel.

When asked if Singer would return as director for “X-Men: Apocalypse,” Kinberg responded, “That is the plan.”

Bringing Singer back makes sense given the current success of “Days of Future Past” — the film had an excellent weekend at the box office, taking in $90.7 million so far domestically and setting a new franchise opening weekend record worldwide with $261.8 million; and analysts predict that it will hit $110 million by the end of Memorial Day, making it the highest-grossing domestic opening weekend for an X-Men film ever — but recent accusations of sexual assault against the director had fans questioning whether he would be back for the announced sequel.

Allegations against Singer arose in April, when the director was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 1999, and the resulting reports caused Singer to cancel his planned appearance at WonderCon 2014 and recuse himself from all promotion for “Days of Future Past.”

“The allegations against me are outrageous, vicious and completely false. I do not want these fictitious claims to divert ANY attention from 'X-Men: Days of Future Past,'” Singer said in a statement made in April. “This fantastic film is a labor of love and one of the greatest experiences of my career. So, out of respect to all of the extraordinary contributions from the incredibly talented actors and crew involved, I”ve decided not to participate in the upcoming media events for the film. However, I promise when this situation is over, the facts will show this to be the sick twisted shake down it is. I want to thank fans, friends and family for all their amazing and overwhelming support.”

While Kinberg's comments certainly indicated that there is every intention for Singer to return as director for “X-Men: Apocalypse,” there is no official confirmation from Fox as to the choice of director.

“X-Men: Apocalypse” is scheduled to open May 27, 2016.