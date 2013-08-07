Bryan Singer says Scarlet Witch won’t be in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

(CBR)

X-Men: Days of Future Past director Bryan Singer has done a great job of keeping fans up to date on what”s going on with his latest superhero film by way of Twitter. He also recently did a Q&A at Montreal”s Fantasia International Film Festival that was packed with information. JoeBlo was there to cover.

Singer fielded lots of questions about everything from Superman movies to Jack the Giant Killer, but he also dropped a few DOFP details, including the following quick hits: the movie is shot in native 3D; Scarlet Witch won”t appear; and Josh Helman does indeed play a young General Stryker.

The director also talked about some plusses and minuses of X-Men: The Last Stand. He didn”t like the way James Marsden”s Cyclops died, which translated into the actor”s absence from the upcoming film. However, he did figure out a way to get Patrick Stewart”s Professor X back, and liked the casting of Ellen Page as Kitty Pryde.

But that”s not all the Singer-revealed X-Men news. He also posted the following photo on Twitter, accompanied by the message, “Brightest set I”ve ever filmed on. #3600framespersecond #Quicksilver #XMen #DaysOfFuturePast”

To give you a frame of reference, Peter Jackson surprised some people when he announced that he was shooting The Hobbit films in 48fps, a format that some theaters weren”t able to support. That”s a lot of frames that the director, his editors and special effects gurus will use to give Quicksilver actor Evan Peters that superspeed feel.

X-Men: Days of Future Past hits theaters on May 23, 2014.