Bryan Singer will direct pilot episode for Vince Gilligan’s ‘Battle Creek’

(CBR) With “X-Men: Days of Future Past” nearly complete, Bryan Singer is returning to television to direct the pilot for “Battle Creek”, the CBS drama from “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Singer will also executive produce.

Set in Battle Creek, Michigan, the series centers on a detective named Russ (Dean Winters of 30 Rock and Rescue Me)and a FBI agent named Milton, two men with different worldviews but the same mission: to clean up the city. Kal Penn, Janet McTeer, Aubrey Dollar, Edward Fordham Jr. and Damon Herriman also star.

When “Battle Creek” was announced in September, it was revealed that Gilligan wrote the script on spec in 2002. “House” producer Howard Shore will serve as showrunner, while Gilligan might direct some episodes.