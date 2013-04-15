Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ begins production

So what will be the seventh installment in Fox’s “X-Men” film franchise, “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” begins shooting today. And guess what? I’m really excited. Why? One reason: Bryan Singer.
I know Singer’s work on the series has yielded some divisive returns since he last directed one of these a decade ago. And I know him saddling up is a clear sign of retreat in the view of many (“Jack the Giant Slayer” bombed, and “Superman Returns” — which I actually like in many ways — still stinks for some). But the fact remains my favorite comic book movie is 2003’s “X2,” and I’m hoping for a little bit of that spark once again.
It’s funny because the whole X-Men-on-film universe is precariously…okay. Brett Ratner’s “X-Men: The Last Stand” didn’t ruin it, in my opinion (others feel differently) and Matthew Vaughn’s “X-Men: First Class” came at things from a different angle while still feeling a part of the world. Indeed, that story is being brought into the time traveling fold for Singer’s latest.
“X-Men Origins: Wolverine” was a disaster of epic proportions and we’d all be better off just pretending it doesn’t exist (and indeed, much of it butts up against the series so much that we might as well). We’ll see if James Mangold’s “The Wolverine” does anything to mend that next month, though the cavalcade of materials has me…cautious so far. But getting back to “Days of Future Past,” there’s a lot of opportunity here, particularly with the unique setting the films have carved, to cook up something special.
I went back and re-read the Chris Claremont’s two-shot recently (Uncanny X-Men #141 and #142), which happens in the wake of the Dark Phoenix Saga (which was kind of dealt with in “The Last Stand”), and I was struck by how much simpler it was than what I remember. Probably because when I read it as a kid, any time traveling element was mind-bending, but there’s room for adaptation, and again, with the casts of the two franchises on board, it could be really, really fun. And assuming Ellen Page’s Kitty Pride gets the front-and-center attention she gets in the comics, it’ll be a great project for her, too.
So count me exceptionally optimistic. Singer Tweeted the above photo yesterday of Patrick Stewart gearing up for production. Fingers crossed.
Meanwhile, it’s set to be a big superhero summer at the multiplex. Films like “Iron Man 3,” “Man of Steel” and “Thor: The Dark World” are on deck. And they’re just moderately representative of the superhero films that are in the pipeline. So tell is in the poll below which one of these films you’re most looking forward to.
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is currently set for release on July 18, 2014.
I suppose Man of Steel is the one I am looking forward to the most. I have my doubts about Zack Snyder, but I’m trying to be optimistic. On the other hand I haven’t been impressed with anything I’ve seen for Iron Man 3, and last night’s sneak peek at the MTV Movie Awards didn’t help matters. I actually haven’t seen any of X-Men films since the first one, so perhaps I’ll catch up on those sometime.
I haven’t seen the new Spiderman (why?), I loathed the Avengers, I’m over RDJ’s schtick, and Henry Cavill is cardboard on screen, so those sequels/reboots are out for me. Days of Future Past has such a bloated cast that I have a hard time mustering up any enthusiasm for it. I think I would have preferred a more traditional sequel to XMFC.
I like Hemsworth and the Thor universe, so that’s promising to me. Meh to the rest, except for Guardians of the Galaxy, which sounds so batshit crazy that I’m intrigued. Rocket Raccoon? I need to see this.
I’m sick of people crapping all over X-Men Origins: Wolverine while praising First Class. Honestly, if we are going to criticize Origins for bad story telling, than fine, it was bad story telling, but at least it didn’t ruin the continuity of the original trilogy. First Class on the other hand was not only unfaithful to the source material (pretty much just a made up story that had nothing to do with anything in the comics) but it also clashed heavily with the original trilogy. It was like they weren’t sure if they wanted the movie to be a reboot or a sequel so they tried to do both and it made the X-Men cinematic universe make no sense whatsoever. While Singer has gone on record saying he wants to undo some of the damage done by X-Men: The Last Stand, what he really should be working on is undoing the damage done by First Class. There I said it.
I’ll take good storytelling that crashes with continuity over plain bad storytelling any day. And I’m not even a huge First Class fan.
Though to be honest, that movie really doesn’t kill the continuity that much. If I’m not mistaken, it only really affects that moment in “The Last Stand” when the younger X and Magneto show up at Jean’s house and, you know, X is walking. Yeah, the Mystique stuff post-“First Class” rings a bit odd but it doesn’t ruin the continuity. Sure, big moments go down in “First Class” that might at least have been dealt with in the original trilogy, but it’s not damaging that they weren’t dealt with.
Origins is just indefensible, though.
Oh, but it gets worse. In the first X-Men movie Professor X claims he met Magneto while in college, but he is clearly graduated and working for the CIA when they meet in Origins and as far as we can tell Magneto never goes to college. In the first X-Men movie Professor X tells Wolverine that he can’t read Magneto’s mind because Magneto has found a way to block his telepathy, but he doesn’t seem to know what it is that is blocking his telepathy. This doesn’t make sense with Origins as his first exposure to Magneto’s helmet is with Sabastian Shaw. In the first X-Men movie Professor X mentions that he and Magneto built Cerebro together while in Origins it was Beast that built it.
Then there is strange relationship that Professor X has with Mystique which is completely absent from the trilogy. That is a big gaping hole. Also, Origins didn’t do a good enough job developing Charles and Magneto supposed “best friends for life” relationship. I have a hard time as a viewer believing that they could have ever been that close when they only knew each other for a couple of weeks.
(Other tidbits of non-sense: Havok is Cyclops brother, so what is he doing in the 70’s; Banshee should of been Scottish as well as Moira McTaggert; Beast was the only actual first class student who should have been in the movie – the others were third, fourth, or older classes. Speaking of Beast, in the comic books he wasn’t a lanky nerd, he was an athletic jock who became more intellectual with the advancement of his mutation; Darwin was only brought into the movie so they could kill him – lame. The list goes on.)
As bad as Origins was, it didn’t pose any issues with the continuity and had First Class not have been made we could have just regarded Origins as a poorly told side story. Now we have to decide whether Origins or First Class should be more canon as there are blaring contradictions with these two movies (Professor X being able to walk in Origins, the presence of two Emma Frost’s). In my mind First Class did much more damage to the series than Origins did.
Havoc/Cyclops doesn’t matter. They’re obviously not bothering with that string. Cyclops being in Origins is more troubling and bizarre.
Accents are the last thing that matters. Not even worth bringing up. No need to be a slave to material. Ditto “classes.”
There’s an ambiguity to Mystique/X in the first trilogy that isn’t undermined by First Class but I admit it’s odd.
Cerebrospinal I’ll grant you — kind of. But the First Class vision of its genesis is nevertheless better.
The helmet thing is weak though. Not that big a deal and I believe X can’t see Magneto when he says that, no? I could be wrong.
Of course, the idea of parallel timelines could nicely deal with a lot of this. I wonder if they’ll get into something like that in Days.
(Also, obviously Origins posed issues. Sabretooth? I mean, if you’re gonna bring up all that other stuff.)
Er, Cerebro. Not Cerebrospinal. Weird autocorrect.
I disagree. Matthew Vaughn had absolutely no respect for the source material. Having respect for the source material is just as important as being original. Origins is completely unrecognizable from anything that happened in the comic books. And, as I mentioned, it screws with the continuity for worse than any other of the X-films.
I meant to say First Class not Origins in that last post. My bad.
Thus is the beauty of time travel… if its true the source it should create an alternate timeline which should solve all problems and allow for new stories without conflicting with the original trilogy…..see JJ Abrams Star Trek as an example.
Simply creating an alternate timeline is a cop out. It worked for Star Trek because Abrams was trying to tell a new story for characters originally brought to the silver screen over forty years ago. He worked for Star Trek because Abrams was able to tell new stories for old characters without ignoring those characters back story and the actors who had previously played them. For X-Men it will feel forced and cheap as the original trilogy was just made a few years ago and all of the actors are still able to play their characters. Also, since Star Trek has already used this plot device, I think it would feel too recycled.
Write better.
I feel like X-Men: Days of Future Past might go under the radar a bit. I noticed when you take Wolverine out of the picture, moviegoers don’t seem as interested regarding opening box office numbers. However Wolverine will be in this film, but I always assumed X-Men films would make more than they do considering….you know….you like a dozen characters with super powers.
In any case this is the thing I’m looking forward to the most comic book wise. We are in Phase 2 not just for Marvel, but for any studio that owns a property. We need to get more creative and if something as fun as Avengers can be done properly there’s no reason X-Men: Days of Future can’t be. No more generic storytelling. No more Green Lantern films where it takes place on Earth throughout to ease the audience.
You don’t see people watching the big opening of a Star Wars: A New Hope saying “Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Hold it! Let me get my barrings.”
I’m the opposite… I was disappointed to see Vaughan leave because I really liked First Class and the way he relaunched the series. I guess I’m most anticipating Thor because I was pleasantly surprised by the movie…it was very comical.