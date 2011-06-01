‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ vets Seth Green and Michelle Trachtenberg join ‘Sexy’ film

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” veterans Seth Green and Michelle Trachtenberg are joining Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) in the indie drama “Sexy Evil Genius,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Billy Baldwin (“Parenthood”) and Harold Perrineau Jr. (“Lost”) are also co-staring in the film.

Shawn Piller (executive producer of ABC Family’s “Greek”) is making his directorial debut on the film.

In “Genius,” a young woman (Sackhoff) mysteriously has all of her ex-boyfriends meet in a bar, where she wreaks havoc on, or at least effects changes on, all of their lives and relationships.

USA Network’s “Dead Zone” writing alum Scott Lew wrote the script.

Lloyd Segan of Piller/Segan/Shepherd, (“Dead Zone,” “Haven”) and David W. Higgins are producing.

Green, who played the friendly werewolf Oz on “Buffy,” will soon be seen in “MAD,” and continues to be heard on “Family Guy” and “Robot Chicken.” Green also provided a voice for “Mars Needs Moms.”

Trachtenberg, who played Buffy’s younger sister Dawn, was recently seen in “Cop Out” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” She currently provides the voice of Valkyrie on “The Super Hero Squad Show.”