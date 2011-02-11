‘Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe’ premiere set for April

02.11.11 7 years ago
USA Network, convinced that fans are mighty eager for a “Burn Notice” telefilm built around Bruce Campbell, has set an April premiere for “Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe.”
The two-hour original will premiere on April 17 at 9 p.m. on USA.
First announced last July at Comic-Con and shot this winter on location in Colombia, “The Fall of Sam Axe” was written by series creator Matt Nix and directed by Jeffrey Donovan. The project focuses on a 2005 South American mission that changed the life of Campbell’s Axe.
Co-stars include RonReaco Lee, Kiele Sanchez, John Diehl and Chandra West. 
Normally we’d think this was a really fast turnaround for a movie, but we acknowledge that there’s a fast way to do things, a slow way to do things and a Sam Axe way to do things. We can’t blame USA for taking the latter approach.

Around The Web

TAGSBRUCE CAMPBELLBURN NOTICEJEFFREY DONOVANmatt nixPrequelThe Fall of Sam Axe

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP