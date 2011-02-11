‘Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe’ premiere set for April

USA Network, convinced that fans are mighty eager for a “Burn Notice” telefilm built around Bruce Campbell, has set an April premiere for “Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe.”

The two-hour original will premiere on April 17 at 9 p.m. on USA.

First announced last July at Comic-Con and shot this winter on location in Colombia, “The Fall of Sam Axe” was written by series creator Matt Nix and directed by Jeffrey Donovan. The project focuses on a 2005 South American mission that changed the life of Campbell’s Axe.

Co-stars include RonReaco Lee, Kiele Sanchez, John Diehl and Chandra West.

Normally we’d think this was a really fast turnaround for a movie, but we acknowledge that there’s a fast way to do things, a slow way to do things and a Sam Axe way to do things. We can’t blame USA for taking the latter approach.