Bush to release first studio album in 10 years, ‘The Sea of Memories’

Iconic ’90s rock band Bush is preparing to drop its first new album in a decade this fall.

“The Sea of Memories” has a Sept. 13 street date, dropped via the band’s own label Zuma Rock Records in conjunction with eOne Music. It is the follow-up to 2001’s “Golden State.” It was produced by Metallica helmer Bob Rock.

The first single from the album, “The Sound of Winter,” will be unveiled, at the very latest, on the July 21 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Vocalist/guitarist Gavin Rossdale had this to say of the record, in a statement: “When making music, you have a choice to repeat what you”ve done or move on. It would”ve been safe to just rework (1994″s debut album) ‘Sixteen Stone” over and over, but what kind of life would that be? When you”re driving down the road, you”re focused on what”s in front of you; you don”t really think to keep checking in your rear view mirror. I like the idea of art changing, developing and morphing.”

Rossdale, guitarist Chris Traynor, drummer Robin Goodridge and bassist Corey Britz already have a couple tour stops on their schedule: a relatively small gig at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on July 28 and headlining the Sunset Strip Music Festival in L.A. on Aug. 20.

“Golden State” debuted at peaked at No. 22 on The Billboard 200.

Coincidentally, Gwen Stefani — another bandleader of a ’90s rock outfit and Rossdale’s wife — has already explained her band No Doubt’s intentions of releasing a new album too, and soon.