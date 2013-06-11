Buzzkill – Why today’s big ‘Star Wars Episode VII’ rumors are complete nonsense

When JJ Abrams was planning “Cloverfield” with Matt Reeves and Drew Goddard, they had the bold idea to shoot a top secret teaser trailer for the film before they even started production on the film. The plan was to release it in front of “Transformers” without anyone knowing what it was. Unfortunately, I broke the story as they were shooting the trailer, and I wrote about the overall plan before they could get the trailer into theaters.
When Abrams was gearing up on the first “Star Trek,” I ran a story about how the new film looked to be using time travel as a way to reboot the series in a brand-new timeline, and that it looked like Old Spock would be the one bridge between the two versions. This was early enough in the process that Abrams ended up calling me to ask me to please be careful about how much more I would reveal.
It was a fair call to make. As Abrams has explained recently lately, one of the reasons he has become so heavily invested in locking down the details of what he’s working on is because of the experience he had on the version of “Superman” that he wrote for director McG. And who was the one who broke that story? Yep. Me.
This is my way of saying that I am 100% sure that the rumor that’s online today about the casting breakdown for “Star Wars Episode VII” is false. It’s not slightly off-base. It’s not tentative. It’s fiction. That is not a breakdown for the Abrams film at all. That has nothing to do with the film that Michael Arndt is currently writing. If you’re excited that they’re adapting Jacen and Jaina Solo for the new movie, I’d advise you to relax, because it’s not happening.
More than that, I hope fandom isn’t holding their breath for an adaptation of the EU novels at all. I’ve seen people making wish lists about who will play Admiral Thrawn or Mara Jade, and I hope they understand that the odds of seeing those characters adapted as part of the actual storyline in “Episode VII,” “Episode VIII” or “Episode IX” are between none and none.
First, let’s look at how today’s story supposedly leaked. The site that originated the rumor (I’m not linking to them because I find their naked attempt at generating traffic with a lie really gross) ran what they claim is part of a casting breakdown for the two Solo kids. Abrams is well aware that casting breakdowns are a source of many leaks, particularly when they are sent to agencies, and he has not sent out actual character breakdowns for quite a while now. And in particular, he’s not about to send out a breakdown that would give away the entire narrative focus of the new trilogy.
More importantly, though, the process that is underway with Michael Arndt writing the film involves a number of other voices all thinking about how to further expand the universe of the movies. Simon Kinberg, Lawrence Kasdan, and voices you aren’t even aware of yet are all contributing to the conversation, and they are not sitting there as a group taking notes on stories that were told in book form. They did not walk into the situation handcuffed to the idea of just adapting something. The people that have signed on have signed on so that they can take advantage of the freedom of a wide-open universe, and they are working to build something that you don’t expect, something that does something new.
I’m being careful here because I don’t want to make the same mistakes I’ve made in the past, dropping casual revelations of information that would spoil things early. And while I’m not going to tell you my sources, my track record with both Abrams films and “Star Wars” films more than speaks for itself. I can just tell you that they hired people to dream big, and this rumor is about as far from “dreaming big” as you can get. This rumor is 100% fabricated, and when 2015 rolls around, you’ll get an idea of just how completely they’re leaving the already-existent books behind.
You want to know something cool and genuine about the new film? Work on the major set pieces has already begun at ILM, and this is going to end up being the most elaborate physical build they’ve done for the effects team since “Return Of The Jedi,” something I look forward to discussing with John Knoll when I see him at the “Pacific Rim” press day.
Don’t believe this Jaina and Jacen hogwash. At all.
What exactly is it you think he stands for that you hate? I love Drew. He’s consistently one of the smartest writers around when reviewing film. One thing I do find funny is him bitching about spoilers on Twitter every Sunday when he made his bones on AICN – a site that got popular for…. spoiling movies. That’s neither here nor there though. Hehe.
Funny, I was just thinking how lucky we are to have someone like Drew writing about this stuff instead of folks who are only interested in getting page hits.
I can’t imagine why anyone would have believed this rumor in the first place. Do you really think they’re going to adapt the “expanded universe” books for the new films instead of coming up with something new? REALLY? What would POSSIBLY make you think anyone involved with these films would EVER WANT TO DO THAT?
You might as well center the new trilogy around Jar Jar Binks and the Ewoks and set it on Life Day.
Thanks Drew. To be sure, I was already starting to get excited about the solo kids, but it sounds like better things might be in store.
Question: Does Abrams hate you? No offense, but if you had the track record with me that you cite with JJ—–you’d not be my favorite guy.
I’d be awfully disappointed if Abrams hated Drew for doing his job and reporting film news. Especially if Drew worked with him in being more careful about how he talked about the details of an Abrams project when he has zero obligation to.
there’s a fine line between leaking major plot points or reviewing an early draft of a film and then passing that off as “news”.
This article reads like a giant humblebrag, mate. Thanks for the heads up though!
This is the one time where Drew MUST clarify his history with Abrams to the readers (mostly the new ones) and what he himself has leaked out in the past. It gives Drew credibility and weight, and not just being dismissive of these rumors.
And those of us that have been following him since he was Moriarty know all this already so it’s o.k. to yank his chain.
I agree this story is false, but my guess is that we’ll see expanded universe characters in brand new plots. It’s too hard to come up with brand new characters to compete with those from the movies.
Thanks for setting us straight, Drew. I was disappointed in the flat out copying Abrams did in “Star Trek Into Darkness” and after that I wouldn’t put it past him to grab previous material. But he seems to listen to criticism and I think will be more original in this new “Star Wars” (and I know this isn’t his usual group writing it; it will be great to see Abrams work with new people, including a new composer).He said last weekend he plans to honor “Star Wars” but not revere it. I wonder if that had anything to do with the “Star Trek” complaints?
Big difference here: It’s Arndt writing, not Kurtzman and Orci. Or Lindelof, for that matter.
The reason I’m not worried about Abrams’ botching Star Wars like he did with Star Trek N2 Wrathness of Khanness is because the Bad Robot Boys Club of writers (who are rapidly approaching the Hackville city limits*) won’t be involved with the script – Arndt and Kasdan are minding that store – and Kathleen Kennedy won’t let half-arsed, tone deaf schtick goof things up on her watch.
* How lazy and stupid was STID? They thought they could merely flip around the bullet points of the Wrath of Khan story and get a gold star for it. This leads to Kirk dying and Spock bellowing, “KHAAAAANNN!!!!” But they forgot the circumstances where Kirk yelled it in the original; he and Khan were talking on the radio and Khan basically hung up on the call. Who was Spock yelling at? No one. He was just doing it because Orci et al thought moving the dialog and who lives/dies around was sufficient. It wasn’t.
I’m in the thinking that JJ’s a very talented guy who has outgrown Orci and Kurtzman, and who hasn’t hit his stride yet. (I loved his Star Trek and enjoyed Super 8, but i know deep down he has more to offer.)
And when does, it’ll be a killer.
I love your work. Please keep doing what you do.
Technical question – if you were trying to keep characters secret like Abrams, what exactly would you send out in terms of casting notices?
Just like when you said that the trailer for Super 8 was a Cloverfield sequel…
He laid out his history with the material to lay a foundation assuring that his reporting could be trusted.
Well any set at all would be the biggest set they built since Jedi, I mean for the prequels they just filmed in a green room!!!
Well, you’ve probably already been to the future and have seen VII, VIII, and IX. How are they!?!?
Buzzkill? Not at all. The news is refreshing, leading one to hope that the new films won’t be completely overburdened by remaining slavishly attached to the same stories (much like what often hobbled Episodes I-III). Also, the revelation of practical, major set pieces is enough to get me buzzing for a few weeks. Buzzkill? No way. Buzzbuild!
I’m glad you are putting these rumors to rest. Fanboys are foolish to think the films will come from anything that has already been written or produced regarding Star Wars. If anything, basing the movies off of novels or comic books will only take away from the films and we will get the same reactions like we get with the hobbit films, “That’s not how it happened in the book!” and all that bullshit. Didn’t they already announce that it will be all new written material used in the movies when Disney first bought the company?
Yeah, I thought they buried this idea right from the start.
Personally I don’t have a problem with that. The Expanded Universe is still there in the books, in all its glory and/or mediocrity (depending on your ‘personal point of view’;) for everyone who wants to visit or revisit again.
If we all agree that this is now the age of fan-fiction then we should start getting used to the fact that any story can have numerous iterations and alternative versions and we should embrace that fact as one of the strengths of fan-fiction. If you don’t like one version there will always be another chance and – the greatest thing is – you can also make up your own version of it!
Don’t hate, create!
There are 104-108 Sundays between now and June 2015 or 56 Sunday between now and SDCC 2014. You have limited to fabricate your stories.
The breakdown on your history of leaks and scoops got you another new reader, right here.
Thanks for clearing this up, was almost certain it was fake but had that tingling spark of anxiety that it might be true.
Didn’t Disney and LucasFilm come out and say that Episodes 7, 8, and 9 were going to be completely original and not based on any EU material when the movies were announced in October?
they said it was an “original story”. That just means is not adapting the plot of any of the novels. Doesn’t mean they won’t take some of the better characters. Lucas used many concepts from the EU when writing the prequels.
So if set pieces are already being built does that mean Abrams has already hired his set designer for the movie?
So they’re actually building physical models and not just doing it all in the computer? That’s how I read it. Also, when they announced that they were starting principal photography in January 2014, I wondered how they planned on posting a Star Wars film in only a year before a presumed May 2015 release date. I never considered that they have the money sequences already pre-vised and underway. Crazy.
Principal photog is always with your actors. The VFX/SFX are second unit and post stuff, so if they’ve got a plot outline and major action & effects beats planned out, they can begin those long before they ever get actors in front of a camera.
I love that they’re returning to the more practical sets and effects for the new film. For all the technical wizardry of the prequels, the fact that you can tell everything was set on green-screen sets added to the disappointment in big ways.
It’s probably too late, but can you at least tell us that Neville Page isn’t involved at all? Just the worst designer in the business. (Great artist! Bad designer.)
He seems like a nice guy, but yeah, I get the idea that Page just knew the right people and came in at the right time.
Personally, I didn’t mind his stuff in JJ’s two Star Trek movies. Other stuff? Generic as heck!
” They did not walk into the situation handcuffed to the idea of just adapting something. The people that have signed on have signed on so that they can take advantage of the freedom of a wide-open universe, and they are working to build something that you don’t expect, something that does something new.”
Isn’t Arndt and crew adapting an original story/treatment by Lucas?
MY guess is that Lucas will get a story credit no matter what, for respect or tradition if nothing else.
Sure, but it’s also not free reign in an open universe. I’m not in any way suggesting this rumor is true, but if Lucas wrote about Solo twins in his story, you can bet the screenplay will feature Solo twins.
I’m also not a proponent of EU shit. But Lucas has incorporated some of these EU elements before. Does the name Coruscant not originate in the Zahn novels?
Totally agreed. And I certainly hope that ties to the EU are limited at most. That said, I still think it’s unfair to paint the film makers of Episode VII as having total creative license. We don’t know what Lucas’ story is. It may have elements that were shared with folks like Zahn when the EU novels were just starting. Do I expect the films to follow those stories? God I hope not! Will I be surprised if the two have common elements? No.
This, to me, is a best case scenario. One where Lucas’ vision is being continued, but by people who understand what that vision has become to the audience. The stand-alones will likely be more of people playing in the sandbox. This is those that revere the material developing Lucas’ original vision.
Drew, has Abrams ever asked you to hold off on reporting something other than “please be careful about how much more I would reveal”?
Typical Drew. He loves to tell you he knows things you don’t know. Rubs it in your face.
So it appears Drew knows somethings about ep VII. So I have to accept his denial of this rumor.
However, such a story line where Luke has trained a Jedi and that Jedi turns on him and maybe kills him, leaving another Luke protege to right this wrong sounds very plausible. I for one would bet we see something along these lines.
Also it would be shocking if we don’t have a darth vader like character wearing some black sith armor. Or a character wearing a boba fett like suit. And it’s not a stretch to imagine ghost Yoda showing up.
It’s hard to see them taking a lot of risks. As JJ showed us in Trek 2 he is all about homage.
So Drew I don’t believe for a second they are going to reinvent the wheel. If you have something to say to disapprove that then by all means do so. Otherwise keep your smug know it all attitude to yourself.
Seems there are more and more detractors are posting these days…
I actually enjoy the news and reviews I read here and appreciate the work that goes into both.
And while I don’t agree with everything that gets written (and get frustrated that Drew tends to engage in talkback battles rather than respond to follow up questions – although he’s getting better at that!) I think talkbackers’ unsubstantiated allegations of collusion with studios and nitpicking at his writing style derails intelligent discussion.
Since when is establishing relevant credentials/context for a story rubbing it in your face? Sounds more like your issue than any boasting on Drew’s end.
A segment of Star Wars fans are simply getting twitchy because about 20 years of the post ROTJ Expanded Universe is about to go kablewy. (I was knee deep in it in the 90s heydey and dropped off the radar after they dropped a moon on Chewbacca so I’m fairly zen about it). You know what needs to happen to placate the EU fan crowd expecting Jania Solo, 30 year old Jedi Master, and Han & Leia’s grand-daughter (of their dead Sith Lord son), and Ben Skywalker (of the dead Mara Jade mother)? There needs to be a “Crisis on Infinite Earths” style retcon bomb fest of the post ROTJ EU to make it more Sequel Trilogy friendly. I vote for a Bill and Ted crossover, myself.
I actually totally agree that the filmmakers shouldn’t be beholden to the EU continuity in these stories and the film canon superseeds all.
On the flipside, I can see the argument wherein when Heir to the Empire was marketed all those years ago it had “The Sequel to Return of the Jedi!” slapped on the cover, and things snowballed from there.
As for using the EU in the flicks, I would say that if they decided to use the names Jacen and Jania if the Solo kids have twins, those are perfectly cromulent names to use. not the character histories but the names, I mean, why not? As for the nuts and bolts of keeping the canon all straight and narrow, the publishing section of Lucasfilm should really go all out to twist itself into knots to straighten it out for Ep. 7. Like I said, Crisis on Infinite Earths in the Star Wars EU! Superman Prime and Darth Revan alter the timeline or just crazy stuff like that! Retcon comic book crossovers generally sell pretty well, they should put a capper on it.
Can you imagine how frustrating it will be for the devotees who really invested in the post-ROTJ Expanded Universe? Not to mention the authors?
I’m okay with them going a different direction. I’ve read a lot of EU stuff but the truth is I never really loved any of it. It was a Star Wars fix. You had to take what you could get. But I never felt like any of the were great books or great Star Wars.
The most compelling EU read I’ve ever experienced was the “Darth Plageous” novel from a couple of years ago, but that’s pre-Episode I so it should be untouched by whatever Abrams and co are doing.
Ignoring EU characters will be a huge mistake, use them in different settings, new story lines, yes, but don’t ignore them. The thousands if not more of people who have read the EU books would not be happy to have their library re-written. Not to mention if they were going to can the EU characters wouldn’t they alienate a large fan base? I.E. the ones who continue to buy their stuff
I think of the fans who are devoted to EU are dedicated but a niche group.
It’s like Star Wars is Reditt, and the EU would be a sub-forum that you have to dig to find.
Thousands, huh? Best to keep them happy then and not worry about the millions of other movie goers. Sheesh.
Sorry, Matt, I have to disagree. I used to read most of the EU stuff, although it’s been a few years. Some of it was fun and entertaining, a lot of it was derivative and sad but I read it anyway because it was Star Wars. But if I heard that they were actually starting casting for Mara Jade or Jacen Solo I would have zero interest in seeing the films. There’s too much baggage, much of it negative, that comes from the EU. Especially the further you get away from EU fandom, I’ve met quite a few Star Wars fans that resent or actively dislike the EU and how convoluted it has made Star Wars.
Interestingly (or maybe not) when I was in college Dave Wolverton, who wrote Courtship of Princess Leia, came and had a question and answer session (he graduated from the same University so he had some connection there). He was of course asked about the experience of working with Lucasfilms and he said he had very little contact with anyone from there. He met with a few low level people who basically gave him one rule: don’t mess with Luke. They told him he could do just about anything else he wanted with any of the other characters, but George Lucas didn’t want the writers playing around with that character too much and Luke had to essentially remain the character he was in the movies.
Thanks Drew, for giving me hope that Episode VII will be truly new, and original. I am looking forward to the magic of something NEW! I am a Star Wars nut, I live my daily life by Star Wars morals, and I’m surprised how well my wife deals with me relating everything in life to Star Wars. I even have a Star Wars room in my home, but I never dress up in costume to go to the theatre. I have read some of the EU, but it is not true to the source of the movies. I know the story lines of the EU, SO WHY would I or other fans want to go to a Star Wars movie in which we know (in general) the characters and the basic plot lines. Star Wars isn’t about your fantasies Fan Boys! It’s about that galaxy far, far away that is uncontrollably ingrained in our society not run by it!
Drew – thanks for being upfront about denying this – it sounded like the biggest EU fan-wish when I first read it, and I didn’t believe it, but it’s nice to get confirmation that that is exactly what it is.
And thanks for not spoiling anything/giving much away about whatever you know about the new SW movies. It’s going to be interesting times trying to navigate how much much we find out/want to find out in the coming years, but right now, I’m thinking the less I know is more fun.
As memory serves, I read an EU novel or two in elementary school, but I remember thinking, even then, that it was pretty terrible. It’s a shoddy foundation on which to build a franchise, and I’m glad they’re abandoning it. The EU fans are such a niche audience, anyway, that it makes zero sense to pander to them.
Drew – Can ‘Buzzkill’ be an on-going series on the sight? It frustrates me to no end when I read people speculate on films who have an obvious little to no understanding of how the film industry works.
I’d appreciate an article series like this where film news and rumor can be explained and dealt with properly.
The Expanded Universe is fantastic. These new films will more than likely be a disappointment. If they decide to follow the books they may actually make up for their past mistakes; episodes 1-3
Right, because cloning the emperor after his death was such a GREAT story.
Actual physical models? That makes me so happy. I still foolishly hold on to my hope that we will get the unmolested cuts of the OT on Blu-Ray thanks to the influence of Abrams and co.
I think we will, eventually, get the OT on Blu-Ray. It’ll be a few years down the road, but from a financial standpoint, the potential windfall from releasing it will simply too great for Disney and Fox, not to mention Lucas (regardless how much discomfort he gets from watching them), to keep them on the sidelines forever. I’m guessing we’ll see a new box set of Episodes I-IX released come 2021 or so, and (hopefully), we’ll see the unaltered OT films as part of it.
Drew, I want to thank you for putting this rumor to rest, and also for not divulging any plot information you might know or think you have a pretty good idea of. If it was possible I’d want to walk in to Episode VII without even knowing who any of the actors are, but I know that will be impossible, so instead I’m just trying to avoid as many plot details as possible. I was spoiled regarding the villain of Star Trek Into Darkness months before that movie opened, but I hope that the combined efforts of Disney, Lucasfilm, Ardnt, and Abrams will keep too many details from the new trilogy from being leaked. And I also hope you and other people in your position to gather information about these movies do your part in not spoiling the experience too much. The culture on the internet surrounding movies seems to have largely forgotten that the main joy in seeing a movie is actually sitting down and immersing yourself in the world of the film, one-hundred percent. That’s impossible if you know too much about a movie going.
As a critic and reporter I really respect you, and as a fellow movie lover I hope you don’t spoil yourself TOO much about the new Star Wars movies. Of course I wouldn’t want you to avoid posting about things that have already spread to the rest of the internet (like this story) or information that has been officially released by Lucasfilm, but I think many of us appreciate that you’re not as much of a spoiler as you once were. Even those of us that THINK we want to hear spoilers appreciate it deep down. After all, it’s called being spoiled for a reason.
Also, I’m really happy they’re not adapting material from the books. I’ve seen some people say online that if they don’t use Mara Jade or the Solo twins that the hardcore fans would get angry. Pretty much ignoring the fact that almost everybody is a fan of Star Wars. I think I know two people who’ve never seen the movies, and even they know the entire story from parodies, homages, and cultural osmosis.
And it’s great to hear that they’ll be more practical special effects this time around. The prequels were just too green-screeny (that’s totally a word). There were a lot of great actors who gave pretty bad performances in the prequels (Natalie Portman is a phenomenal actor, but her work in the prequels was a little wooden). I maintain that the reason for that was too much green screen, actors not having enough of a set to work with getting in to character. The actor who pretty much stole the trilogy, Ian McDiarmid, is mostly a theater actor, and a lot of shows in the theater have very few (if any) sparsely decorated sets, so I think it prepares actors to work in any environment better than just acting in film and television. Then again, Ewan MacGregor has a pretty big career on stage, so I could be totally wrong about that.
Thanks for the quick article Drew. I think your history with Abrams is really fascinating and it’s interesting to hear about real “journalism” film journalism, sort of like investigative journalism. I like reading about your process.
Putting on my nerd detective hat you could tell this was B.S. from the get go. They aren’t “Jedi’s” they’re Jedi.
BTW – Drew, you do a great job and sometimes I even feel bad for the fact that you learning some of the things above would take away from your enjoyment or at least, surprise, later on.
“Unfortunately, I broke the story as they were shooting the trailer, and I wrote about the overall plan before they could get the trailer into theaters.”
Etc. Dang, but you are a dick.
That is said with a deep respect, btw.
I’ve been reading an enjoying many of the Expanded Universe stories for several years. Particular highlights for me include Timothy Zahn’s “Heir to the Empire” series, the New Jedi Order and Legacy of the Force series, as well at the written universe expanding on the characters introduced in the Knights of the Old Republic video games. I would have been more than happy to watch movies based on either adaptations or re-imaginings of Jacen Solo, Jaina Solo, Mara Jade, Ben Skywalker, and Grand Admiral Thrawn, all of whom I consider to be rich characters worthy of exploring in cinematic form.
That being said, I certainly wasn’t wedded to the idea, and I have absolutely no problem with the creative team behind the new films choosing to pave their own way in the vast universe that’s now available to them. Even if the new movies stand in open contrast with the EU continuity – which, as Drew points out, was never officially considered to be ‘canon’ in the first place – that doesn’t mean that the stories themselves have suddenly become worthless fanfiction (the writers of those books DID have to get permission from Lucas to use the characters, and I believe that he had some measure of veto power – which is why we didn’t see a new generation of Sith Lords in the EU for many years).
I think that one of the greatest things about the Star Wars Universe is its nearly-infinite scope, both with respect to characters and narrative possibilities, and to constrain or invalidate any stories that have been told in that universe just because they don’t perfectly line up in one clean and all-encompassing continuity would be a shame. I don’t consider certain comics or adaptations within the realm of the Marvel or DC universes inherently less official because of the countless reboots, re-contextualizations, or cinematic adaptations that the characters have undergone. I read the stories I like, focus on those, and place less weight on the others, with the expectation that not everyone will have the same preferences or ascribe the same validity to those same stories. I plan to take a similar approach with Star Wars going forward.
As has been pointed out multiple times, the Star Wars films will always comprise the official canon, because the Star Wars Galaxy originated in those films, they have a MUCH greater reach and cultural impact than the EU, and the people who own the story say that’s the case. Awesome. I definitely won’t consider the movies diminished or less valid because Han and Leia will have different kids with different names. And while the EU will no longer be the official story of what happened after Return of the Jedi, it won’t diminish the enjoyment I derived from reading those stories in the first place.
Thank you, Drew for addressing and ultimately dispelling the rumor. I’m looking forward to more official news as production on the new trilogy moves forward.
They can only make good sequels without EU stuff in the movies.
The site the posted the story is SchmoesKnow.com, now I have been following them since the beggining of their youtube movie review channel. They are great guys and I don’t think they (actually they dont write for the site just kinda over see it) would post something just for attention. Now I don’t believe the rumor at all and I could be wrong but I think they genuinely believe this might be true.
Why would set construction be going on at ILM? Wouldn’t this take place in the UK at Pinewood or Elstree Studios which is where production is set to take place?
I don’t think a lot of people think the books are being adapted. I do think, and I expect what will happen, is that characters from the books will be cherry picked and included. Given the fan base these character come with, why wouldn’t that happen?
Not saying it will be but I only really care about Galen Marek. I want a Galen Marek movie. NOW.
The Expanded Universe is not Star Wars!
Set construction at ILM ist crap! There isn’t a workshop for set construction at ILM and it never was. ILM is only equipped for computer animation, not for any physical stuff.
But what do you mean by physical builds? I know what a set piece is but the physical build threw me off. Practical fx?
Thank you! As much of a fan I am of the EU novels, I was really hoping and crossing my fingers that Abrams and his team wouldn’t be recreating it. I really want to see something completely new. Something we haven’t seen yet. Very exciting.
Thank God! Give us something new. Can’t wait!
So, Drew, any chance Luke will have a son in the new films?
ILM does not build sets and they never did!
ILM certainly has built practical sets before. You ever see the alien abduction sequence in Fire in the Sky? They built the whole alien interior and shot most of it in-camera.
That’s just one example.
Can’t believe how many people actually fell for this stupid rumor….despite the fact that they made it very clear that are NOT using any of the EU fan fiction, official or otherwise. Yes, I called the EU material fan fiction.
Drew thank you for clearing this up, I love the EU but really want this to be something new and fresh. Here is a the question that I would love answered. When will we know more is it soon or will we be on tender hooks for the next 12 months?
Most of what I got from this article is that you’re a dick who ruins the hard work put in by the actually creative people for some quick bucks and traffic on your website.
Thanks for not only not contributing to the creative process, but actively making it more difficult to surprise and delight audiences.
Drew, what do you mean by “physical builds”?
God, Dennis Muren was right! He mentioned recently they’ve looked at going that route. And ILM’s vfx supe Roger Guyett recently mentioned he would love to do a movie with alot of models……..guess who Guyett works with? Abrams. Wow. This is really happening.
But now that begs another question………who is going to build those miniatures? 32Ten at the old Kerner site?
It’s too early to dismiss anything.
It is. Details are too scarce make generalizations and arrogant assumptions. I agree that story arcs from the novels, comic books, ect. won’t be adapted, it wouldn’t be unusual to feature other renown material from the expanded universe, albeit in smaller doses.
I’ll take my chances and wait for more compelling evidence. I mean, if no EU elements are being considered, why would Abrams hold that to secrecy? He’s already made “no comment” when confronted with these questions, using obscure and somewhat deviated answers to neither confirm nor deny anything. I still suspect there are revisions and tweaks to be made for a solid script.
I don’t outright deny the entirety of your… facts? But I wouldn’t go as far as to rule out the possibility of cameos, mentions, or small bits of borrowed material that could easily be overlooked by those claiming to have inside information.
Your past insights do you credit, so I will certainly apologize to you if I’m wrong… but for the moment, I’d rather steer clear and await a more official and outspoken source. It was a good read though.
Austen, Lucas started prepping Episode One in 1995 and writing it a year before that, roughly four years before the film was released. What makes you think they haven’t locked the major action sequences yet if they plan on releasing this film in two or three years?
George was working on the podrace a full two years before he shot any elements on location in Tunisia.
ILM has to be working on it to some degree at this point if they want this baby ready for launch in two years.
Wow… I followed a Slashfilm link over to this article and wasn’t aware of your work. What’s the motivation to leaking information about these movies? If someone’s working hard to deliver an experience to the audience, why deflate the surprise? (Other than demand from the fanbase, that’s obvious motive) Just seems like you are invading someone’s creative work, and I’m left wondering why it’s worth it. Wouldn’t be fun to have someone leaking all your Drew McWeeny articles before you were ready to publish…. Your evaluation of the rumor was great, by the way :)