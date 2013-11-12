Cage The Elephant gets trippy in new video for ‘Come A Little Closer’

11.12.13 5 years ago

Cage The Elephant today released the music video for its new hit single “Come A Little Closer.” Illustrated by frontman Matt Shultz, the trippy video depicts the band battling animated creatures in a psychedelic landscape. Watch it here or below. 

Yesterday Billboard reported that the Kentucky rock band has hit No. 1 on both the rock airplay and alternative songs charts with “Come a Little Closer”, the latest single off its third studio album “Melophobia.” The album follows 2011’s “Thank You Happy Birthday” and the band’s self-titled debut, which had three alternative chart hits: “Ain”t No Rest for the Wicked,” “Back Against the Wall” and “In One Ear.”

Cage The Elephant will spend the rest of the year playing U.S. radio festivals before it embarks on a European tour in 2014. Check tour dates here.

TAGSCage the ElephantCome A Little CloserCome A Little Closer videomatt shultzMelophobia

