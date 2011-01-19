Cake bakes its way to No. 1 on Billboard 200 in another record sales low

01.19.11 8 years ago

Taylor Swift can breathe a sigh of relief: her dubious distinction of landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the lowest sales figure in the SoundScan era to achieve that feat is over. Cake”s “Showroom of Compassion” now holds that record as it bows on the album chart with sales of 44,000.  Swift set the record last week with 52,000 for “Speak Now.”

“Showroom of Compassion” is Cake”s first new studio album in years and its first to reach not only the summit but to land in the Top 10.

Fellow rockers Cage the Elephant land at No. 2 with “Thank You Happy Birthday,” which sells 39,000 units, according to Billboard.

Country duo Steel Magnolia also bows in the Top 10, landing at No. 7 with its self-titled debut. Although not a new title, the “Country Strong” soundtrack continue to do well, rising 10-6. For fans of movie music, that makes two film projects that have already spent time in the Top 10 this year: “Country Strong” and Daft Punk”s score for “Tron: Legacy.”

Swift doesn”t fall far from No. 1, as “Speak Now” drop to 3. Bruno Mars” “Doo-Woops and Hooligans” moves 3-4, Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday” goes 2-5. Rihanna”s “Loud,” Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” and Kanye West”s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” all fall as well, but remain in the Top 10.

