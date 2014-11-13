“Cake Boss” arrested for drunk driving

TLC star Buddy Valastro was taken into custody early this morning for driving while intoxicated. According to TMZ, the NYPD arrested Valastro in his Corvette in Manhattan.

Jennifer Lawrence takes over Letterman”s desk

In her first major interview since her nude photos were leaked, Lawrence and Letterman had a weird and hilarious time last night on “The Late Show” — at one point, they walked off the show.

“Marry Me”s” Casey Wilson is pregnant

Wilson is expecting her first child with her “Marry Me” creator husband David Caspe, reports Us Weekly.

Jeff Probst: Mike White helped “Survivor” get rid of Redemption Island

White, the “Amazing Race” alum who”s works include HBO”s “Enlightened” and “School of Rock,” is a huge “Survivor” fan and a friend of Probst”s. “He was over at our house for dinner just a couple of weeks before we started shooting,” says Probst. “I confided in him about the basic creative for the Blood vs. Water season and when I mentioned Redemption Island coming back he had a very lackluster response – 'Oh, you”re doing Redemption again?” The words hit me like a stray, leftover Medallion of Power right between the eyes.”

Netflix orders Queen Elizabeth II drama “The Crown” for 2016

The drama will focus on the interplay and political intrigue between the Queen and her interactions with British prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to David Cameron.

Sony to announce its own TV service: PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue will offer about 75 channels, including broadcast and cable, delivered over an Internet connection.

Jack McBrayer and Seth Meyers have been friends for 15 years

The former “30 Rock” star and “Late Night” host came up together doing improv in Chicago together – they even auditioned for “SNL” on the same day in July 2001.

Where is Richard Simmons?

The fitness guru hasn”t been seen in public in January, according to TMZ, which has heard that Simmons has been in “a massive state of depression over a bum knee,” and that he has been putting off surgery on the knee.