Watch: Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding steam up ‘I Need Your Love’ video

First she was dating Skrillex for real, now Ellie Goulding is romantically paired with another DJ, Calvin Harris, for pretend in the video for “I Need Your Love.”

It”s a sweet clip of the two hanging out, in and out of bed, interspersed with skateboarders, bikers, and pretty partiers in what looks like Miami. They pair seems to be shooting with a self-held camera that other folks also find and liberally use.

I don”t think they”re together in real life since they”re publicly dating other people, but they make a very cute couple here. Even though some of the lyrics are about being conflicted in the song, there”s no such reticence expressed in the video, which is all about joy.

“I Need Your Love” is the 1,800 single from Harris”s “18 Months.” Harris is on tour in the U.S. Goulding is on tour in Europe currently, and will start a U.S. tour May 18 in Atlanta.