Cameron Crowe: I intend to stop NBC”s “Say Anything” TV series

The filmmaker tweeted his displeasure over the news of a follow-up to his iconic 1989 film. In fact, according to Deadline, he wasn”t even given a heads up. “Regarding the announcement of a “Say Anything” tv show… @JohnCusack, @IoneSkye1 and I have no involvement… except in trying to stop it,” he wrote. Deadline says “there was an effort on part of 20th TV to reach out to Crowe but a miscommunication with his executives led to the disconnect.”

Report: NYPD investigating “7th Heaven” dad Stephen Collins after he confesses to child molestation

TMZ reports that Collins” estranged wife, who he”s in the middle of a divorce fight with, secretly taped his confession during a therapy session. According to TMZ, Collins “revealed to her in 2012 he had molested and/or exposed himself to several underage girls years before. Collins and Grant went to a therapist where she peppered him with questions about the incidents … and he not only answered, he was specific.”

Jimmy Fallon unveils an “Ew!” music video with will.i.am

Watch them transform into teenage girls for the “Ew” official music video.

Chuck Lorre on his vanity cards: “It”s time for me to stop writing these things”

“It's time to hang it up,” Lorre wrote on a vanity card flashing during Monday”s “Big Bang Theory.” It's time to write the last vanity card. Which is what this is. So… Thank you. It's been a great ride. I'll miss our time together. Remember me fondly. All things that never should have happened in the first place must come to an end. Don't cry for me Argentina. Or West Covina.”

BET announces “The Game” will end after Season 9

“All good things must come to an end and after celebrating four successful seasons of The Game on BET, the network has announced production is under way on the show's final two seasons,” BET said in a statement.

Watch Alfonso Ribeiro recreate the Carlton Dance on “Dancing with the Stars”

The “Fresh Prince” star earned a perfect score!

“Downton Abbey” stars are taking over Disney”s “Doc McStuffins”

Joanne Froggatt and four of her castmates will voice characters for a special “Let the Nightingale Sing” episode.