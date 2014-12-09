Can Dwayne Johnson save California from The Big One in ‘San Andreas’?

Disaster movies are coming back for another round, and who better than Dwayne Johnson — a force of nature himself — to lead the way?

The Rock will soon face the mother of all earthquakes in the upcoming disaster movie “San Andreas.” The film's fun first teaser finds LAFD rescue pilot and his ex (Carla Gugino) trying to fly to San Francisco to rescue their estranged daughter (Alexandra Daddario) after The Big One hits.

Predictably, major landmarks bite the dust, but not just California will be affected. As the great Paul Giamatti warns us, even residents as far away as the East Coast will feel it, not to mention folks visiting the Hoover Dam.

Johnson tries to survive, save lives, restore the family unit, and attempt to find new ways to present disaster movie cliches that stretch back at least as far as 1974's “Earthquake.”

Watch it here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The teaser first appeared on Johnson's Twitter.

It also stars Archie Panjabi, Ioan Gruffudd, Will Yun Lee, Kylie Minogue and Colton Haynes. Director Brad Peyton previously worked with Johnson on “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.”

“San Andreas” opens May 29.