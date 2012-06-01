Can John Mayer make it two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200?

John Mayer”s “Born and Raised” is likely to remain at No. 1 for a second week on the Billboard 200, although it drops significantly in sales.

Mayer”s third No. 1 album will fall roughly 150,000 in sales down to between 70,000-75,000 copies, but that”s enough to top Adele”s “21,” which will hold at No. 2 with  around 60,000 units.

In a week with low tallies, three titles enter the Top 10: Regina Spektor”s  “What We Saw From The Cheap Seats” bows at No. 4 with sales of up to 40,000, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros look good to come in at No. 6 with “Here” and Sigur Ros”s “Valtari” at No. 9 (although “Valtari” and Luke Bryan”s “Spring Break 4…Suntan City” are in a dead heat for that spot with predicted sales of 20,000-23,000.

Rounding out the rest of the Top 10, according to Hits Daily Double, One Direction”s “Up All Night” continues to climb back up the chart to No. 3 on the back of the boy band”s sold out tour and the release of its concert DVD. Carrie Underwood”s “Blown Away” is at No. 5, “Now That”s What I Call Music 42” is at No. 7 and Lionel Richie”s “Tuskegee” is at No. 8.

The completed chart will be released next Wednesday.

Did you buy Mayer’s new album? What did you think?

