Can Katy Perry hold off Rihanna another week atop the Billboard Hot 100?

Katy Perry spends her third week at No. 1 with “E.T.” featuring Kanye West atop the Billboard Hot 100. The song, from her sophomore album “Teenage Dream,” continues to pick up steam at radio rising 6-2 on Billboard”s Radio Songs chart. The song also remains a strong digital seller, logging its fifth week at No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart.

Perry”s stint at No. 1 keeps Rihanna”s “S&M” at No. 2 for the third week on the Billboard Hot 100. Although on the Radio Songs chart, Rihanna trumps Perry as “S&M” remains No. 1 for the third week. However, the tune may surge next week to the top of the Hot 100 as the digital sales from Rihanna/Britney Spears” remix of “S&M” factor in. Billboard estimates that both versions of the song could sell around 200,000 copies.

The rest of the top 5 of the Billboard 100 remains static: Black Eyed Peas” “Just Can”t Get Enough” stays at No. 3, Cee Lo Green”s “F**k You” is No. 4 and Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” is No. 5.

[More after the jump…]

The bottom half of the top 10 features the same artists as last week, except Spears” “Till the World Ends” rebounds back into the Top 10, surging 13-8, perhaps on the strength of the new video for the track. Chris Brown”s “Look At Me Now” featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes falls from 6 – 7, switching places with Jeremih”s “Down On Me” featuring 50 Cent. Jennifer Lopez”s “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull moves 8-9, while Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep” holds at No. 10.

The hot debut on the Billboard Hot 100 belongs to Blake Shelton”s “Honey Bee,” which he debuted during the Academy of Country Music Awards. The song bursts onto the chart at No. 13. It marks the highest Hot 100 debut for a solo male country artist since Garth Brooks” “Lost In You,” recorded as Chris Gaines, bowed at No 5 in 1999. Also leaping into the top 20 is Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything” featuring Ne-Yo, Afro-Jack and Nayer, which catapults 60-17.