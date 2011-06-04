Can Lady Gaga make it two weeks in a row at the top of the Billboard 200?

Lady Gaga gets another week at No. 1 with “Born This Way” on the Billboard 200 and then we’ll see if Adele’s “21” can bob back up to the top spot one more time.

After selling close to 1.1 million copies this past week with a little help from deep discounting via Amazon, “Born This Way” drops to around 195,000, according to Hits Daily Double. That’s enough to stay in the top spot, as Adele’s “21” should handily come in at No. 2 with 130,000 copies.

Following those two ladies, four acts will likely debut in the Top 10: Death Cab for Cutie’s “Codes and Keys” looks good for a No. 3 slot with a 30,000 sales lead on Eddie Vedder’s “Ukulele Songs,” which is poised to come in at No. 3 with sales of around 60,000. Brad Paisley’s “This is Country Music” will drop from 2-5, and then another debut, My Morning Jacket’s “Circuital” lands at No. 6.

“Now 38″ is No. 7, Jason Aldean’s ‘My Kinda Party” hangs at No. 8, while Flogging Molly’s “Speed of Darkness” bows at No. 9. Mumford & Sons’ “Sigh No More” keeps hanging in there within the Top 10.