Can Sara Bareilles topple Jay-Z from the top of next week’s Billboard 200?

Jay-Z will remain atop the Billboard 200 next week, as “Magna Carta Holy Grail” will be the only title to top the 100,00 mark.

But that doesn”t mean there isn”t plenty of activity: five of the Top 10 titles will likely be debuts. Coming in at No. 2 will be Sara Bareilles” “The Blessed Unrest,” with sales of up to 70,000. No. will be the latest edition from Kidz Bop Kids at 65,000. Rapper Ace Hood”s “Trials & Tribulations” and pop star Cody Simpson”s “Surfer”s Paradise” are neck and neck for No. 4, with each predicted to sell between 28,000 and 32,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

The other newcomer will be “Last of the Great Pretenders” from singer/songwriter Matt Nathanson; it”s slated to sell up to 24,000 to land at No. 10.

Holdovers include Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” and Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s To The Good Times,” both of which too close to call for No. 6, J. Cole”s “Born Sinner” at No. 8 and Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience,” which looks good to reenter the Top 10 at No. 9.