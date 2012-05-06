Can ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ break ‘The Avengers’ opening weekend record?

There is a friendly battle brewing between two Burbank studios this summer, and the first salvo was fired with the amazing opening of “The Avengers” this weekend. The Marvel Studios superhero team monstrosity awarded Walt Disney Studios bragging rights to the largest 3-day opening in history with $200.3 million in ticket sales. Across town, Warner Bros. has Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” waiting in the wings for July. In 2008, Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” set an opening weekend record with $158.4 million, which was later broken by studio stablemate “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2.”
Just a few weeks ago, many in Hollywood would have put their money on “The Avengers” having a $150-160 million debut, but “The Dark Knight Rises” setting a new record a few months later. That’s all changed. Joss Whedon’s critic and audience favorite has made history and Warner Bros. now enters the publicity war of expectations. You can easily break down the obstacles in the way of “Rises” making “The Avengers”‘ reign short-lived.
3D ticket prices
Unlike “Dark Knight Rises,” “Avengers” had the benefit of significantly higher 3D ticket prices and IMAX theaters. 52% of “Avengers”‘ opening weekend came from 3D ticket prices. To demonstrate how that can affect grosses, in Los Angeles a regular adult ticket price for “The Avengers” at Pacific Theaters The Grove is $13.75. An adult 3D ticket price is $17.25. Consider that discrepancy nationwide and across thousands of theaters and you’ll understand why opening weekends have soared in recent years.
Advantage: “The Avengers”
IMAX just ain’t the same
Additionally, “Rises” will only be shown in regular theaters and IMAX theaters (and non-3D IMAX mind you). “Avengers” was in IMAX and IMAX 3D theaters. For anyone who thinks IMAX can make up the difference it’s important to know that there are just 583 IMAX venues worldwide. Like “Avengers,” “Rises” will be in about 4,300 plus theaters.
Advantage: “The Avengers”
Family friendly
Exit polls (which aren’t as scientific as you’d think, but that’s for another story) showed the audience split 50/50 over and under the age of 25. It was also 60% male. And while “Avengers” and “Rises” are both PG-13 (or will be), it’s hard to find any industry distribution vet who doesn’t believe the former is more family friendly than “The Dark Knight Rises.” When you are selling out almost every show, does the audience demographic matter? Lionsgate and Summit – who have the experience of the “Hunger Games” and “Twilight” films under their belt – would say “no,” but we’re not so sure.
Advantage: “The Avengers”
Finale factor
While there has been decades of pent up demand for an “Avengers” movie from generations of comic-book fans (hint, hint Warner Bros.), you cannot discount the effect a finale film has on a franchise (or expected finales). In the last decade, “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “Spider-Man 3,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “The Bourne Supremacy” all opened substantially higher than their predecessors. Considering the critical and consumer reverence for “The Dark Knight,” to say “Rises” is highly anticipated is something of an understatement.
Advantage: “The Dark Knight Rises”
Of course, this blockbuster comparison may soon become moot. This is complete conjecture, but it wouldn’t surprise this industry observer for Warner Bros. to move “The Dark Knight Rises”‘ opening day from Friday, July 20 to Wednesday, July 18. This would diminish the three-day opening weekend comparisons, as “Rises” would then be considered a five-day debut. It’s not unheard of for a summer release to open mid-week, and doing so would immediately diminish any opening comparisons between the Marvel and DC franchises. And, considering Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment’s stumble last summer with “Green Lantern” (while Marvel over performed with “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avengers”), it could easily be an “everyone wins” scenario.
No matter what “Rises”‘ performance is in July, “The Avengers”‘ opening is a huge kick-off for Hollywood’s summer hopes. Especially with some of May’s other releases appearing as if they will have more modest debuts than expected. In fact, “The Avengers”‘ long term playability should be boosted by the fact the next big monster on the release schedule looks to be “Snow White and the Huntsman.” That Universal tentpole doesn’t hit theaters until June 1.
Who do you think will win the opening weekend war this summer? Share your thoughts below.
I think it has a chance. Its attendance will be higher, for sure. The only thing is the 3D advantage for The Avengers.
Good article. Don’t think the new bat flick will break the record cause of the 3d and less family friendly things you mentioned. Plus the villain bane isn’t as known so that will hurt it. Still, it will make tons of money.
Mr. Elwood, what numbers are expected for the new bat flick?
I’ll not be too happy if they do move the release date of Dark Knight Rises up to Wednesday, thus negating my midnight show IMAX tickets bought months ago.
I don’t really like to compare these two films and judge their success only by box-office results. They really are two very different films. One is more family friendly and the other is heavier and more adult. While I was riveted to The Dark Knight, I could imagine younger kids getting bored when Batman isn’t on screen.
But if you want to go by $$$, I would guess that Rises will not break the Avengers opening weekend record but it may go on to make more money in the long run. Rises will probably not appeal to younger demos as much as Avengers does.
It will be interesting to see the legs Avengers has. Will interest drop off? Will the general non-comic book audience see it again?
Enjoyed the Avengers, but it couldn’t compare to the Dark Knight….and I personally find the Dark Knight Rises trailer to be an overall better emotional experience than the Avengers’ full film was. Whether or not it makes more money, don’t really care, it’s gonna be an amazing summer!
I couldn’t agree with your more. I have been “looking forward” to the avengers, but I have been going crazy waiting for TDKR to come out ever since I saw The Dark Knight. After the release of the first teaser trailer for TDKR, I have not been able to stop thinking about it. While the Avengers was a very good movie and I really enjoyed it, the final installment in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is going to be EPIC
Also, The Avengers only has one week in IMAX. The Dark Knight Rises will have several weeks.
That’s more in terms of total gross though.
Couldn’t care less. But TDKR is sure to be a much better film.
Word. Only the 3D really changes things. But TDR with be in the Oscar talk while people will be chuckling at that thought for the superhero-transformers movie.
There’s another factor to consider: the previous Batman movie had Heath Ledger giving the last full performance of his career, as well as one of the greatest. So there was a curiosity there about seeing Ledger hit the Joker so hard as a farewell performance (obviously, things had to be tweaked for Dr. Parnassus). If Ledger had lived, I think the film would have made a lot of money, but I question whether it would have made as much money as it did. So while I like Tom Hardy and love Anne Hathaway and think they’ll both do great jobs, but I don’t know if the fascination that existed for the previous film will be there for Dark Knight Rises
On the other hand Rises is the end of the trilogy so that will bring in people.
I think that Heath Ledger’s passing did bring in people but I don’t think the effect was that large. There’s no way to know unfortunately but that’s my gut feeling.
The next monster is Snow White?
Will Smith says hello.
And reminds you that we haven’t had a Will Smith summer blockbuster in four years, so I wouldn’t be writing MIB3 off if I were you.
My prediction: Dark Knight will probably not beat Avengers. And it will be considered a disappointment by pundits for only making 150 million its first weekend.
It wont be as high because the avengers is in 3d but ticket sales will be higher.
It wont gross higher because avengers is in 3 d but tickert sales will be higher
I am guessing because of lack of 3D and less family oriented that the Dark Knight Rises will gross less opening weekend ($185 mil.) but will ultimately gross more then Avengers….
Domestic Predictions:
Avengers: $523,000,000 ($200,300,000 opening)
The Dark Knight Rises: $589,000,000 ($185,000,000 opening)
That’s actually a really good estimate. I’d have to agree with you sir!
Still thinking 523 million for “The Avengers”, it should be around 460-470 already by this upcoming sunday. With the Memorial day weekend coming up next and the rest of the summer season to play out, you know what that means. Though it was’nt a bad prediction to start with, i think “The Avengers” will finish with 100-150 million above you’re domestic prediction.
I also do believe that Spider-Man, Brave, and Snow White will be #3-5 for the summer..
Spider-Man = $350,000,000 ($130,000,000 opening)
Brave = $280,000,000 ($80,000,000 opening)
Snow White = $240,000,000 ($65,000,000 opening)
I’ve wondered who would blind-buy Blu-rays of stupid movies (e.g. Baby Mama) for $25-$30 when they’re barely worth watching on cable, but when I see the appalling ticket prices in the big cities, it makes sense. Why not spend less than a trip to a theater to watch a movie and own it if it turns out to be good?
Here in Metro Detroit, the top ticket price for an adult evening ticket is about $10 with 3D another $2.50 on top of that. A couple of chains offer $5 matinees before 6 pm. Even the local IMAX – and I’m talking REAL IMAX, not the LieMAX joke – is $13.75 for either regular or 3D and museum members save $2. Yeah, it’s Detroit, but at least we’re not paying an arm and a leg for a movie ticket.
I live in LA actually, and the price given in the example was absurd! I paid $8 to see the Avengers at midnight! (in 2D)
It doesn’t matter to me which one makes the most money. I’m a huge Nolan fan and the Dark Knight Rises will be amazing and will make a ton of money. The 3D and Imax advantage that Avengers enjoys will probably give it the box office title this summer, but that won’t mean it’s a better movie and it certainly won’t stop Nolan from making the movies he wants to make in the way that ony he can make them.
Biggest issue is being released with some competition in theaters, Avengers had none….TDKR will have to contend with other summer releases…
Write a comment…Weeden, your low balling Avengers, clearly with a couple of weeks to roll up big numbers, relatively unopposed it will top $600 easy…
Oh, and this just in, Avengers weekend final haul adjusts up, to 207 million & change, that breaks the old record by nearly 40 million…
TDKR won’t make as much as the Avengers its opening weekend or in total. All these predictions are biased and not looking at the facts. The Dark Knight was a great film, but it had Heath’s amazing joker and the buzz was insane months ahead of time. This film will be even darker and Bane isn’t a well known character to the masses. Dark films in general don’t get the masses out like a smart fun action film does, and let’s face it, TDKR is a dark drama with action. I’m sure it’ll be an amazing film, but it’s like comparing Star Wars to Blade Runner.
I think the TDKR didn’t beat The Avengers in all time highest grossing film but the TDKR can beat The Avengers in Oscars,academy or any awards competition..
I wouldnt even think that the Avengers would even be in the Oscar talk.
I’d say dark knight, but who knows because the avengers is already number 4 all time box office and will surely knock the second christopher nolan batman out of third place.
Actually, I would say Avengers huge first week collection is an advantage for TDKR in some way.It will make the TDKR expectations of so called trade pundits to be on softer side and if TDKR manages to gross anywhere close $200m (not beat avengers record) it will be hailed.
Enjoyed Avengers and as far as TDKR, I believe in Nolan.
Bane is to raw to break in the this final and epic movie so everyone know that his going to break every record in the world it’s the appciapating movie out there for the recordes the avengers did not do that so get at me bro
I don’t get what people are talking about “bane is not known”??!! Whaaat?! Bane is known for breaking the bat, so this should add more points to why this movie will be EPIC!!!