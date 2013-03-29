Can we skip the team challenges next season, ‘Project Runway’? Please?

Last night on “Project Runway,” the team challenge format worked about as well as it ever has. Richard, the weakest link, turned in an outfit so subpar (that white skirt? Nonononono) the judges had no choice but to send him home. They anointed Stanley the winner for an adorable A-line dress, and all was well in the world. Well, kind of. Not really.
If I wanted to be nitpicky (and yes, I do want), I would point out that Daniel’s outfit, which was one of the judges’ favorites, might have been worthy of a win had he not been sunk by Layana’s outfit. If challenges had been for individual designers, I’d say Layana stunk up the room sufficiently to be sent home. She seemed to realize this, as backstage she accused Daniel of not giving her enough credit for his outfit. And therein lies my biggest problem with this format — no one has to live or die by their own damn outfit, not really. And last night, Layana should have been in a lot more trouble than she ever was.
I understand why “Project Runway” glommed onto the team concept. It forces the designers to work together, to compromise, to work within an intriguing limitation — even when working in teams of two, and pumping out two separate outfits, those outfits must work together as if they were part of a mini-collection.
In the real world, designers must learn to play nice. At the beginning of their careers, they might have to work for other designers, or later, they might work for an established design house (and thus might have to mesh with the historic signature elements of, say, Dior). I get it. But reality television is not the real world, and I don’t want it to be. So few shows are focused on actual skill, and so I look to “Project Runway” to reward the best designer, period. It still doesn’t happen as often as I like. Taste is subjective, after all. But with this team concept, it happens even less.
Looking at the final five designers, only a few stand out as real candidates to make a collection for Bryant Park. Stanley has been consistently strong, and Michelle has finally broken free of being stuck on a losing team for weeks on end. But is Layana stronger than, say Samantha was? Does Daniel, whom I’ve grown to love, really have what it takes to make a collection? And Patricia… well, that’s an entirely other article. But Patricia has made some awful, tablecloth-like outfits the judges have just adored, so she’d probably make it to the end, team challenge or not.
I’ll admit — part of me wants Daniel to succeed, simply because he’s so darn nice. When Layana unjustly tore into him last night, I wished somebody would have stood up, pointed out Layana’s dress was a “Gone with the Wind” disaster, and she should be on her knees thanking Daniel for saving her butt from an almost certain dismissal. Instead, she wanted credit for weeping, obsessing, wandering around in circles, and forcing Daniel to try to manage her meltdown when he could have been working. That he turned out anything decent was pretty amazing.
Still, Daniel taste level has been shaky. I think he’s found that the judges love those enhanced shoulders, so he’s sticking with them, even as the rest of his designs haven’t been quite up to snuff. But in this team challenge format, his nurturing attitude and ability to work well with others has definitely improved his results. I do believe Layana urged him to make his skirt shorter and his neckline lower (which any twentysomething monkey could do). But would she have said anything if he wasn’t on her team? Doubtful.
If Daniel won the whole magilla, I wouldn’t be too unhappy. Part of me would like someone nice to get a boost. But that isn’t “Project Runway.” This show, at its core, is about finding the best designer, pushing them to be all they can be with ridiculous challenges, and urging them to think outside the box. When that box includes playing nice with another designer, what we get is groupthink and constraint. If a full half hour is spent on judging and runway time, we want better fashion, not the watering down that comes with collaboration.
Do you like the team challenges? Who do you think should still be in the competition? Who do you think should have been sent home already?
I’m with you Liane. Don’t like the team challenges and but for Daniel, haven’t really seen too much “team” cheering going on. Most suggestions to team members have been more like deliberate tanking of the competition. Bring back the original format – and Michael Kors. I would like to see more input from the guest judges though.
Oh, I miss Michael Kors so much! And I’m curious to hear more from the guest judges, too — at least, when they’re actual designers and not just actresses.
Layana was so ridiculous
Layana really needs to stop the pampered princess whining when she doesn’t get her way, and I haven’t seen much of anything from her that I haven’t seen at the mall. This really has been a lousy season. None of the designers have given us a wow moment yet imo.
Layana is getting on my nerves, too. She seems to think she’s a regular genius and I haven’t seen anything great from her. But you’re right — I haven’t seen anything truly amazing this season from anyone.
1. Project Runway is a game show with sewing, and nothing more. It’s about “personal stories” and has nothing to do with talent. See Anya and Gretchen. Thanks B-M and Lifetime.
2. I used to like Daniel and find him cute but how can you not see him playing for the cameras?
3. Surely Heidi is getting sick of this by now.
Gretchen made horrible clothes, but I do think some past winners like Mondo and Christian Siriano had true talent. Given that Heidi has a gig on “America’s Got Talent,” maybe she’s looking for an out. After all, she gets money from “PR” whether or not she’s on it.
I was very frustrated when Samantha was sent home last week. Glad they finally got rid of Richard, but Michelle was ROBBED! When you have the textile challenge, how can the win not go to the person who designed the textile. That was 100% her. Because of teams, I think a few have stayed that should have gone and a few have gone that should have stayed.
The thing I hate most is when the judges ask what happened in the workroom. That’s never been part of the judging before. Maybe it’s because they were so duped by Ven last season, but there’s got to be a better fix than this.
I did like Stanley’s dress, but yes, Michelle’s fabric — which gets to the heart of why these stupid team challenges are so annoying. If it was just her designing a dress with her fabric, there would be no debate over who should have won.
It’s a little ridiculous for the judges to suddenly be asking about what’s happening in the workroom. I realize they think that should be a part of the team challenge concept (working well with others, blah blah blah), but they’re never going to get the whole story anyway.
I can’t help but feel the “team” thing this season was an attempt to get more drama. Which may have happened but none of us who have watched EVERY season thought we needed it, right? The creativity and fairness have both suffered (Samantha over Richard? What?) under this format- I agree. I’d like to see the designers get to the end on their own merits, have no ambiguity, no doubts as to talent levels and abilities. It was such a good show, too! But I’ll say goodbye if they do this again. I’ve dragged myself through this season.
You took the words right out of my mind!!!
Thank you for the great essay, I agree with all your points! I also miss Kors, he brought a lot to the judging – humor, candid critiques, and good advice for the designers to think about, we did not know what we had until it/he was gone? : ) I am trying to hang on until the end of the season, but it is rough. I really don’t feel like watching most nights anymore.
Totally agree. The teams format was a nightmare, and it seemed to bring out the worst in the designers’ personalities; they were so frustrated that they hissed and spat at each other in the confessionals rather than being reasonable. Any idea if the producers got the message and will go back to the regular format (permanently)?