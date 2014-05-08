Can You Pick Out the Fake Lana Del Rey Song Titles?

Lana Del Rey, my favorite almost-Oscar nominee of the past few years, is about to deliver her second album “Ultraviolence” on June 13. The moody vocalist is a distinct songwriter with a taste for memorable titles, which brings us to today's challenge: Can you find the 10 real songs on “Ultraviolence” from this list of 25 titles?
We've left off “Ultraviolence” since that's the name of the title, but Lana's 10 other songs on the album are buried in this list. Can you name them? See how you do.
1. Painted Lady
2. West Coast
3. Black Bandanna
4. Boulevard
5. Sad Girl
6. Pretty When You Cry
7. Old Money
8. Money Power Glory
9. Femme Noir
10. Cemetery Light
11. Gunplay
12. Soap Star Joe
13. Lips Like Knives
14. Happier Than I Can Say
15. His Friends are More Than Fond of Robin
16. Cruel World
17. He's a Dancer
18. F*cked My Way Up to the Top
19. Brooklyn Baby
20. Paris By Night
21. Stars are Blind
22. Would We Be Alone
23. The Other Woman
24. Shades of Cool
25. My Dear
Real tracks: 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 16, 18, 19, 23, 24
Decoys: “Soap Star Joe” is on Liz Phair's “Exile in Guyville.” “He's a Dancer” is a disco song by Kristy and Jimmy McNichol. “Paris by Night” is a song from the “Victor/Victoria” soundtrack. “His Friends are More Than Fond of Robin” is from Carly Simon's “No Secrets.” “Stars are Blind” is a Paris Hilton single.
