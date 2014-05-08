Can You Pick Out the Fake Lana Del Rey Song Titles?

Lana Del Rey, my favorite almost-Oscar nominee of the past few years, is about to deliver her second album “Ultraviolence” on June 13. The moody vocalist is a distinct songwriter with a taste for memorable titles, which brings us to today's challenge: Can you find the 10 real songs on “Ultraviolence” from this list of 25 titles?

We've left off “Ultraviolence” since that's the name of the title, but Lana's 10 other songs on the album are buried in this list. Can you name them? See how you do.

1. Painted Lady

2. West Coast

3. Black Bandanna

4. Boulevard

5. Sad Girl

6. Pretty When You Cry

7. Old Money

8. Money Power Glory

9. Femme Noir

10. Cemetery Light

11. Gunplay

12. Soap Star Joe

13. Lips Like Knives

14. Happier Than I Can Say

15. His Friends are More Than Fond of Robin

16. Cruel World

17. He's a Dancer

18. F*cked My Way Up to the Top

19. Brooklyn Baby

20. Paris By Night

21. Stars are Blind

22. Would We Be Alone

23. The Other Woman

24. Shades of Cool

25. My Dear

Real tracks: 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 16, 18, 19, 23, 24

Decoys: “Soap Star Joe” is on Liz Phair's “Exile in Guyville.” “He's a Dancer” is a disco song by Kristy and Jimmy McNichol. “Paris by Night” is a song from the “Victor/Victoria” soundtrack. “His Friends are More Than Fond of Robin” is from Carly Simon's “No Secrets.” “Stars are Blind” is a Paris Hilton single.