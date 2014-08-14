Something In This Season 5 ‘Downton Abbey’ Promo Image Doesn’t Belong

Ahead of the 5th season of “Downton Abbey,” PBS released a slew of character photos on social media. The entire gang returns to deal with year 1924 and a mysterious new beast called the 'middle class.'

But one of the promotional images – featuring the Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) and daughter Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) – has since been scrubbed from official sites. Probably because of a hilariously glaring historical anachronism.

Can you spot it?

Did you find it? Hint: Though the predecessor to this material had been in production for decades, the public did not yet have a thirst for it.

Still unsure? Let photographer Darren Bell clear things up for you!

Oh dear. Someone left a waterbottle in this press photo from @DowntonAbbey #PhotoFail pic.twitter.com/EdZxc8Xlj7 – Darren Bell (@darren_bell) August 14, 2014

[Via BuzzFeed]