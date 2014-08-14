Something In This Season 5 ‘Downton Abbey’ Promo Image Doesn’t Belong

08.14.14

Ahead of the 5th season of “Downton Abbey,” PBS released a slew of character photos on social media. The entire gang returns to deal with year 1924 and a mysterious new beast called the 'middle class.'

But one of the promotional images – featuring the Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) and daughter Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) – has since been scrubbed from official sites. Probably because of a hilariously glaring historical anachronism. 

Can you spot it?

Did you find it? Hint: Though the predecessor to this material had been in production for decades, the public did not yet have a thirst for it.

Still unsure? Let photographer Darren Bell clear things up for you!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

[Via BuzzFeed]

Around The Web

TAGSDOWNTON ABBEYDownton Abbey photosPBSSeason 5water bottle

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP