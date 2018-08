Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” kicked off Cannes 2012 in high style with a star-studded premiere and photo call. Attendees at the opening night festivities included Bill Murray, Lana Del Rey, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Alec Baldwin, Diane Kruger, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Wes Anderson, Bruce Willis, Beth Ditto, Ewan McGregor, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Berenice Bejo and Tilda Swinton.

