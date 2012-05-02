Cannes Check: John Hillcoat’s ‘Lawless’

The director: John Hillcoat (Australian, 50 years old)
The talent: You want names? You got ’em. Hillcoat’s latest brings together a handful of the industry’s brightest young things, including Tom Hardy, Shia LaBeouf, Mia Wasikowska and newly minted Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain. Burnishing the lineup a bit are older hands like Guy Pearce (who worked with Hillcoat on “The Proposition”) and Gary Oldman, also fresh off his first tip of the hat from the Academy. Meanwhile, between Pearce and Wasikowska, plus fellow Aussies Noah Taylor and Jason Clarke in support, Hollywood immigrant Hillcoat remains committed to keeping his home flag flying.
Also making a very Australian affair of this all-American bootlegging tale is the fact that the screenplay is by rock icon Nick Cave — his first since penning Hillcoat’s 2005 breakout feature “The Proposition.” Naturally, as has been the case with all Hillcoat’s work, Cave (alongside regular collaborator Warren Ellis) is also responsible for the original score.
Further creating the impression of a “Proposition” reunion is that film’s French cinematographer Benoît Delhomme, whose scattered CV ranges all the way from “The Scent of Green Papaya” to “One Day.” Hillcoat has also remained loyal to his regular production designer Chris Kennedy and costume designer Margot Wilson, both of whom should have plenty of room to shine here. Oscar-nominated editor Dylan Tichenor (“There Will Be Blood,” “Brokeback Mountain”), however, is new to the mix.
The pitch: One of three genre-oriented American literary adaptations in Competition this year, “Lawless” is based on Matt Bondurant’s 2008 historical novel “The Wettest County in the World” (which was the film’s more intriguing, if less commercially viable, original title), itself based on the youthful exploits of the author’s grandfather and great-uncles. The county in question is Prohibition-era Franklin County, Virginia, where three brothers (LaBeouf, Hardy and Clarke) make a living bootlegging moonshine, rural forerunners of bigger-city gangsters. As LaBeouf, keen to impress a local Amish girl (Wasikowska), attempts to take the business out of the sticks and into the big leagues, their legal transgressions grow ever more extreme — and the potential consequences more severe. Billed as a melding of traditional Western and gangster-movie tropes, this evidently handsome period piece sounds an ideal match for Hillcoat’s elegantly hard-edged sensibility — and should allow him and the audience more fun than “The Road” did.
The pedigree: Hillcoat is one of only four filmmakers in Competition who has never brought a film to any strand of Cannes before, though he’s by no means an unknown property: he made his feature debut in 1988, though most of us only registered his name by the time “The Proposition” (his third feature) rolled around. Still, that film and “The Road” have been enough to establish a clear aesthetic for the director, if not a consistent critical reputation: admired by many, adored by few, his 2009 Cormac McCarthy adaptation was perhaps over-burdened with expectations. It did, however, compete at Venice, thereby getting the director into the lofty Euro-festival club.
The buzz: With a labored production history (shooting was set to start over two years ago, before financial troubles got in the way), a flip-flopping title (it was briefly named “The Promised Land” between two “Wettest County” incarnations, before the Weinsteins finally made the switch to “Lawless” in March) and assorted release-date shuffles (a 2011 bow was rumored, before the film was set for spring 2012 and finally pushed back to an unprepossessing late-August slot), the film, perhaps through no fault of its own, has given industry observers much cause to be nervous. After all, “The Road” had a similarly muddled route to release, and wound up underperforming. Now, however, things seem to have stabilized: the first trailer was unveiled yesterday and has been well-received across the blogosphere. We’re getting excited again.
The odds: Star-studded Hollywood thrillers don’t go to Cannes looking to win the Palme d’Or. The bounty they’re after is critical acclaim, which, combined with the prestige sheen afforded by a Cannes premiere, can be parlayed into upscale box-office and awards-season momentum. That was exactly how it worked for “LA Confidential” and “No Country for Old Men,” neither of which took any prizes on the Croisette but wound up winners in the long run. An equivalent trajectory would represent the ideal outcome for “Lawless” — though the movie, obviously, first has to be up to scratch.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
The trailer was okay. I can’t say I am interested. I’ll watch if the reviews are good and there are some strong recommendations.
But I agree, I see this nowhere close to a prize of any kind.
Having seen an early cut, Hardy should get an Oscar nom. for sure. The score, cinematography and art design are also to be commended.
How is Jessica Chastain in the film?
I disagree with JFK. It’s got a good look about it, but Hardy was all accent and this film will be nowhere near Oscar’s radar.
I just started this novel a few days ago. It’s a pretty interesting read so far, and I can completely see why Hillcoat and Cave were drawn to it. It has the sort of starkness that The Proposition had. Looking forward to hearing more about the movie.
Guy, a question. Do you see every movie in competition? I don’t even know if that’s possible on its own, but I know you see a bunch of the sidebar entries as well, so I can’t see how you fit everything in. Maybe you’re an extremely good planner?
I try to, but I haven’t succeeded yet. It’s certainly possible to do, but given that I don’t like to neglect the sidebars and also need to allow time for writing, eating and (luxury of luxuries) even sleeping, I can live with missing a couple. I usually plan what those are going to be — last year, for example, I had no interest in seeing or writing about “The Source.” If I find I’ve somehow missed something interesting, all the Competition films are screened again on the last day, so I can catch up. But yes, I draw up a pretty thorough viewing plan in advance.
As a born and bred Virginian, any film that tackles any part of the state’s history is immediately intriguing to me (especially when filled with such incredible actors.) I’ve been to the county where the film is set and know a few people that are from that area so it will be fun to see how it is represented on the big screen.
With that said, this was one of the films that was accepted as part of the competition that seemed most random to me. After seeing the trailer I can’t really tell why it was included, but I definitely think it looks like it could be a fun film. And watching it at the end of Summer before the Fall prestige movies start to pour in will be a nice diversion. I’m definitely curious what the reviews say for the film, and if they indicate any reason why the film was included in competition that is not clearly visible on the surface.
Virginia represent! Although I’ve only been here for a few years, and I’m basically on the other side of the state from Franklin County. But I still get weirdly excited to see my current home on screen.
I’m still a little bitter about my thwarted plans to go down to Richmond to try to catch some of the filming for Lincoln.
Yay fellow Virginians! :^D LOL, I don’t know why but I always get really happy when films are either made here or set in Virginia – I love to try to spot places I recognize or try to pick apart the accents used (b/c they are almost done terribly.)
I, too, am upset about missing out on the filming of Lincoln. I actually live in Richmond, so I had no excuse other than my crazy work schedule. I am glad that I have a few friends who are actually extras in the film and got to meet Mr. Lincoln himself (DDL who stayed in character, of course, in between scenes.) So I like to pretend that I experienced it vicariously through them (and also their cell phone photos that they took but will not send out b/c they don’t want to get in trouble.) Regardless of how that film turns out, I will definitely be there opening day to see if I can spot my buddies in the background during exterior shots, or running around battlefields being shot at by Yankees.
*I meant to say they are almost ALWAYS done terribly
Whoa, they met the man himself? I’m incredibly jealous. Although I probably would have been way too intimidated to get within fifty feet of him, so I probably didn’t lose out much. Glad your friends got the opportunity, though!
LOL I would’ve been way too shy to even go near him myself, but my friend who saw him said that DDL even addressed him in his Lincoln accent and said “it was liking talking to the 16th president himself” haha. Also I’m mad that I always happened to be at places around town that the actors would go to right after or right before they were there. I ate breakfast at a diner literally an hour before David Straitharn ate at (because twitter blew up with people saying they spotted him there) and I went to a bar right after Joseph Gordon Levitt had just left and everyone in the bar kept talking about how he was JUST THERE. It just wasn’t mean to be I guess. Oh well ;^P
From the looks of the trailer, Guy Pierce looks like he’s killer in this. If my initial impression turns out to be representative of the performance, I wonder If he could get a nomination. He’s been around for a while and has always been consistently good (if not particularly flashy). This could perhaps be the flashy performance the gets him a nomination, from a career narrative point of view, it would be well-deserved.
In the trailer, it looks like his face is melting.
I thought “for sure No Country for Old Men won something at Cannes!” and then I realised I was getting it confused with that Tommy Lee Jones movie about burying someone three times. Remember when that won TWO prizes? :/