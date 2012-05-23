Even though there wasn’t a screening of a “Twilight” movie today at the Cannes Film Festival, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were still the top stars o the red carpet. Stewart’s new film “On the Road” premiered and both were on hand. Kate Upton, Milla Jovovich and Kirsten Dunst added even more glamor.
Check out the photos here:
Cannes: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson reunite at ‘On the Road’ premiere
