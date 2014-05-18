Cannes: Robert Pattinson, Guy Pearce and…uhm, Paris Hilton hit ‘The Rover’ premiere

#Robert Pattinson
05.19.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

You gotta give her credit: Paris Hilton is still trying damn hard to be noticed.

The sub-Kardashian socialite was an unexpected guest at the Cannes premiere of Robert Pattinson and Guy Pearce's “The Rover” on Sunday night, with the sometime-actress striking a pose or two for the photogs before presumably scurrying off to the next red carpet without actually watching the film.

Luckily, Pattinson and Pearce (you know, the actual stars of the movie) were on hand for the big event as well, along with director David Michod (whose last feature was the critically acclaimed 2010 drama “Animal Kingdom”).

After clicking through all the glitzy photos below, you can check out Drew's review of the film here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Pattinson
TAGSCANNESCannes 2014CANNES FILM FESTIVALCannes Film Festival 2014GUY PEARCEHILARY SWANKLuc Bessonparis hiltonRobert Pattinson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP