Cap, Falcon, & Wanda put on a show in this Captain America: Civil War clip

04.11.16 2 years ago

Team Cap or Team Iron Man? The closer we get, the more people choose sides. Even the MTV Movie Awards have gotten in on the action by having Chris Evans introduce the newest clip from the upcoming film and, as you'd imagine, it's all Team Cap.

Knowing Robert Downey, Jr, my guess is there's a Team Iron Man clip on the way. Tony Stark doesn't like to be upstaged, after all.

Given how good everyone looks in this new clip, Tony's going to have more than being upstaged to deal with.

The marketing team also released this…busy(?)…poster.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

(via IGN)

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP