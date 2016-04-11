Cap, Falcon, & Wanda put on a show in this Captain America: Civil War clip

Team Cap or Team Iron Man? The closer we get, the more people choose sides. Even the MTV Movie Awards have gotten in on the action by having Chris Evans introduce the newest clip from the upcoming film and, as you'd imagine, it's all Team Cap.

Knowing Robert Downey, Jr, my guess is there's a Team Iron Man clip on the way. Tony Stark doesn't like to be upstaged, after all.

Given how good everyone looks in this new clip, Tony's going to have more than being upstaged to deal with.

The marketing team also released this…busy(?)…poster.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

(via IGN)