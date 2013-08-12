Capital Couture unveils stylish new ad campaign for ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

The 75th Quarter Quell may still be several months out, but Capitol Couture is ramping up anticipation for the big event with a fashionable new ad campaign.

A new scent from “uber-stylist” Cinna (Lenny Kravitz) and some chic mirrored eyewear are two of the products being pushed in the new flashy new promotion, with a description of the former reading thusly: “Boldly feminine, with notes of fresh violet, grey vetiver and bergamot underscored by mandarin. But the fragrance – which comes in a chic crystal flacon – alters its chemistry depending upon its exposure to natural light. At nightfall, the scent deepens with flourishes of sultry black orchid and smoky tobacco.”

As for the model pictured in the ad, Cinna says he “picked her out of a crowd in the Capitol because of her spirit and natural beauty. There are always champions among us.”

In addition to the flashy new advertising campaign, the Capitol Couture website also highlights a few helpful “fashion tips” for the forthcoming anniversary, including:

– Stand out in neon and opt for volume, with exaggerated sleeves or cocoon capes. You can eat a dozen more French macaroons in a forgiving silhouette!

– Invest in bold, look-at-me accessories-from colorful lightweight knit berets to sting ray clutches in electric hues-so that you can quickly transform a look for evening. Or add an accessory with each course at dinner.

– Be on time and leave just after the party peaks. The jet set crowd knows that making a dramatic exit is much more impressive than an over-the-top entrance.

Gee, I’ll have to remember that last one.

Check out two more images from the campaign (including a real-life billboard) below.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is slated for release on November 22.

