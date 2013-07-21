‘Captain America 2’s’ Anthony Mackie ‘definitely’ interested in Falcon spin-off movie

07.22.13 5 years ago

SAN DIEGO – A Falcon spin-off movie? Anthony Mackie certainly wouldn’t turn down the opportunity.

“Definitely [I’d be interested],” the actor told me during an interview at this week’s Comic-Con. “I think part of anyone’s mission with signing on to a Marvel film is to have their character do a spin-off. I think Marvel has the ability and the capacity in which they make movies to make quality films no matter who the character is. So the idea of doing a Falcon movie would be icing on the cake for me.”

Meanwhile, Mackie is set to make his big debut as the high-flying superhero in next year’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” which made its big debut in San Diego on Saturday with a panel that also included co-stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Frank Grillo, Samuel L. Jackson, Emily VanCamp and Cobie Smulders. Check out Drew’s full recap here, and keep your eyes peeled for my full interview with Mackie, Grillo and VanCamp in the coming days.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” hits theaters on April 4, 2014.

Would you like to see a Falcon standalone movie? Sound off in the below poll.

