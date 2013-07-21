‘Captain America 2’s’ Anthony Mackie ‘definitely’ interested in Falcon spin-off movie

SAN DIEGO – A Falcon spin-off movie? Anthony Mackie certainly wouldn’t turn down the opportunity.
“Definitely [I’d be interested],” the actor told me during an interview at this week’s Comic-Con. “I think part of anyone’s mission with signing on to a Marvel film is to have their character do a spin-off. I think Marvel has the ability and the capacity in which they make movies to make quality films no matter who the character is. So the idea of doing a Falcon movie would be icing on the cake for me.”
Meanwhile, Mackie is set to make his big debut as the high-flying superhero in next year’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” which made its big debut in San Diego on Saturday with a panel that also included co-stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Frank Grillo, Samuel L. Jackson, Emily VanCamp and Cobie Smulders. Check out Drew’s full recap here, and keep your eyes peeled for my full interview with Mackie, Grillo and VanCamp in the coming days.
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” hits theaters on April 4, 2014.
Would you like to see a Falcon standalone movie? Sound off in the below poll.
Really, before I could answer this I would have to see how he is portrayed and how well he works in Captain America 2. Would I be interested in it now? No. Would I be interested in it if the character comes across amazingly? Probably. That is not an indictment on Anthony Mackie or even the character so much as, traditionally, Falcon has not been terribly compelling to me (I’ve barely seen or read anything the character has been in), and the concept looks sort of cheesy. Ditto with The Vulture in Spider-Man. In fact, I could say the same about a LOT of comic book characters.
That said, I was not a big fan of the Joker until Alan Moore’s Killing Joke and that depiction helped the incarnation that came across so well in The Dark Knight with Heath Ledger. I wonder how many people might have made similar claims about Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr. took over the role in the movies. He’s still a major character, yet was nowhere near the level of general interest as Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, or the like. Look at him now. Blade was kind of the same way, although I think he has a more palatable concept for most; he’s just kind of cooler than a guy with fake wings named Falcon who can fly. However we’ll see.
I would also say, it is not entirely necessary to give every superhero their own movie, spin-off, franchise, or whatnot. There are the obvious ones, and some less obvious ones that might make sense. Personally, I think we are pretty close to the saturation of comic book movies. If done right, they can clearly work. Yet the notion of another X-Men or Wolverine movie does not mean the same thing it did a decade ago, or at any point where this was not some routine annual event with wave number whatever of Marvel/DC/Sony/Fox/etc.’s release of whatever character or storyline from comic book character X, Y, or Z. There really needs to be a reason for audiences to care at this point, about the character, the story, more so than just the fact it’s their childhood superheroes come to life on the big screen.
-Cheers