Chris Evans Announces That He’s Done Playing Captain America In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

10.04.18 41 mins ago

MARVEL

Chris Evans, who’s been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, announced on Thursday that he’s finished playing Captain America. “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor,” the actor tweeted. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

So… you are probably going to die in Avengers 4.

The departure isn’t a complete surprise. Evans, who’s appeared in nine Marvel movies (Captain America, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War), said earlier this year that “you want to get off the train before they push you off.” Speaking of trains: the Snowpiercer star, who’s defining role will always be Jake Wyler in Not Another Teen Movie, recently signed up for the Apple thriller Defending Jacob, based on William Landay’s bestseller of the same name.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Evans#Marvel
TAGSCAPTAIN AMERICACHRIS EVANSMarvelmarvel cinematic universe

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 2 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP