MARVEL

In his farewell tweet to Captain America, the role that elevated him from second-billed in Not Another Teen Movie to leading man, Chris Evans made reference to his final day of filming on Avengers 4 being an “emotional” one.

“Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories,” he wrote. “Eternally grateful.” Some Marvel fans took his message to be a spoiler for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War follow-up, because the internet gonna internet. Evans knows better than to reveal Cap’s fate on Twitter, and even if he didn’t, Marvel would air-strike his home before he hit “tweet.”

While appearing at Chicago’s ACE Comic Con over the weekend, Evans explained his tweet, and why it’s not saying what many think it’s saying. “I should clarify that, I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler, and I should clarify that, regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would’ve tweeted the exact same thing,” he said.

Evans continued, “That last day of filming really was a very emotional day. It was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies — this unbelievable tapestry — and you feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel, and I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect, but I am neither confirming nor denying anything.”

Spoken like a true soldier.