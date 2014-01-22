Captain America poster prepares Chicago for C2E2

(CBR) USA Today has debuted a Captain America poster illustrated by Adi Granov for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, held April 25-27.

Naturally, the subject matter – the Sentinel of Liberty flinging his mighty shield in front of Willis Tower, now the second-tallest building in the United States – is no accident: Sure, the convention is held at Chicago”s McCormick Center, but there”s also the matter of Marvel Studios” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, which opens just three weeks before the event.

According the newspaper, the poster will be given away at ReedPOP events leading up to C2E2 and at Chicago comic book stores.

Granov is set to appear at the convention, alongside such comics guests as Stan Lee, Adam Hughes, Brian Azzarello, Gail Simone, Lee Bermejo, Tony S. Daniel, Tony Moore, Geof Darrow, Gene Ha, Jenny Frison, Jill Thompson, Mike Norton, Phil Hester, Skottie Young and Tim Seeley.