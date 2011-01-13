Captain America suits up for a great look at Chris Evans in costume

So evidently I committed the cardinal sin yesterday of being interested in something that was not brand spanking new.
I’ve seen the “Green Lantern” trailer twice. Once in a theater. Once at home. Both times, my impression was “Wow, that moved fast.” Lots of images. Not much time to look at them. When I saw the Sinestro image pop up yesterday, I hadn’t seen a still of him yet. I did not realize that the still was, in fact, a screen shot of his split-second appearance in the trailer.
I was informed of this by a flurry of e-mails, most of which started, “Hey, stupid,” or some variation thereof.
I apologize for the life choices that I’ve made which have led to me not memorizing the trailer and being interested by a still that was not, in fact, released in the last 24 hours.
To make up for this, I bring you Entertainment Weekly‘s latest photo from “Captain America: The First Avenger,” starring Chris Evans as the title character, as scanned by the folks at Coming Soon. Not only is it new, but it’s the best complete look we’ve gotten at the costume so far. And check out those HYDRA soldiers behind him, eh?
And, I have to say, I like it. It’s a nice solution to one of the most difficult-to-translate costumes in all of superhero comics. There are so many remarkable ways Captain America could look like an idiot, so many easy ways, and I’m guessing this was a looooooooooooooooong process before they settled on the costume we see here. I like the way it looks practical, like a suit that would both protect and allow for motion. I like the details of design, the way the American theme has been incorporated into the aesthetics. That, more than anything, is what had me nervous.
To his credit, he doesn’t just look like a flag with feet. Evans is such a charismatic guy that I have a feeling he’s going to relax into this role like he was born for it. And now that I’ve seen the suit, the only thing I’m still curious about (aside from seeing the finished film, of course) is when we’ll get our first good look at the final design for Red Skull, played by Hugo Weaving.
Between this and Spider-Man, not a bad day to be a Marvel fan. Your move, DC. Maybe it’s time to drop something awesome on fandom to remind them that you’re in the game, eh?
“Captain America: The First Avenger” opens in theaters everywhere July 22, 2011.
Looks great. Of course, this is his WWII costume. What will the modern day Avenger look like? It has to change, right?
I believe this is the ‘present day’ costume, Quentin. You have to agree with Drew — they really solved the the problem of a practical, functional costume for the character, while retaining all the recognizable elements, and that was no small feat.
This is the second of his two costumes he wears during WWII. The first will look more like his traditional comic costume and will be used during the USO tour scenes of the movie. This costume is his battle uniform. Not sure if they will have a third modern uniform for when he is discovered in “our” present day.
They even kept the wings for ears! Is it silly to suggest already these team get an Oscar nomination? haha. Seriously though, I never expected the costume to look this good. I liked Chris Evans being cast, but that comic book suit is so bizarre.
The look is fantastic. I really wonder if Johnston himself art directed most of that if not the whole thing. It has that quality to my eye.
I still wish he’d have been overtly involved in the prequels. I appreciated the visual distinction from the originals and the thematic sense for that distinction but I always felt Johnston nailed believable/machined/utility the best of the original SW art team, though they were all phenomenal and I’m sure worked off one another.
I’m anxious for this CA trailer and it sure feels like this one is channeling all the right things.
I like that image. I like that costume. I like Evans in that costume.
Also, he either has a raging boner in that pic… or he is humongously well-endowed.
I dont think it is actually a screen shot from the trailer though, its just from the same scene. In the trailer his head is slightly cropped while you can see his whole head and a bit above it in the still shot…
Hey Drew, any word on when we might get that first trailer? I am so pumped up for this one. “Cap” has always been my favorite and I really like what I’ve seen and heard so far. Captain America….Thor….X-Men….Green Lantern….this is going to be a fun summer. The thirteen year old kid in me is excited.
The rest of the uniform/costume looks great but I cannot get past the helmet. It still bothers me. Maybe I’ll feel different once I see it in action.
Hey Drew! Keep up the good work! To quote Cole Porter: “Do do that voodoo that you do so well. “
I agree with you, Drew. I wasn’t on-board with Evans when he was first announced as Cap. I just couldn’t make the connection. I like Evans, though, and I think he might just surprise us in this one. I’ve since become more open to him in the role.
And I think he looks great in the outfit. I really like that, although the look seems a bit anachronistic, the materials for the suit look like stuff they would’ve used back in the time period.
