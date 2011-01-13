Captain America suits up for a great look at Chris Evans in costume

So evidently I committed the cardinal sin yesterday of being interested in something that was not brand spanking new.

I’ve seen the “Green Lantern” trailer twice. Once in a theater. Once at home. Both times, my impression was “Wow, that moved fast.” Lots of images. Not much time to look at them. When I saw the Sinestro image pop up yesterday, I hadn’t seen a still of him yet. I did not realize that the still was, in fact, a screen shot of his split-second appearance in the trailer.

I was informed of this by a flurry of e-mails, most of which started, “Hey, stupid,” or some variation thereof.

I apologize for the life choices that I’ve made which have led to me not memorizing the trailer and being interested by a still that was not, in fact, released in the last 24 hours.

To make up for this, I bring you Entertainment Weekly‘s latest photo from “Captain America: The First Avenger,” starring Chris Evans as the title character, as scanned by the folks at Coming Soon. Not only is it new, but it’s the best complete look we’ve gotten at the costume so far. And check out those HYDRA soldiers behind him, eh?

And, I have to say, I like it. It’s a nice solution to one of the most difficult-to-translate costumes in all of superhero comics. There are so many remarkable ways Captain America could look like an idiot, so many easy ways, and I’m guessing this was a looooooooooooooooong process before they settled on the costume we see here. I like the way it looks practical, like a suit that would both protect and allow for motion. I like the details of design, the way the American theme has been incorporated into the aesthetics. That, more than anything, is what had me nervous.

To his credit, he doesn’t just look like a flag with feet. Evans is such a charismatic guy that I have a feeling he’s going to relax into this role like he was born for it. And now that I’ve seen the suit, the only thing I’m still curious about (aside from seeing the finished film, of course) is when we’ll get our first good look at the final design for Red Skull, played by Hugo Weaving.

Between this and Spider-Man, not a bad day to be a Marvel fan. Your move, DC. Maybe it’s time to drop something awesome on fandom to remind them that you’re in the game, eh?



“Captain America: The First Avenger” opens in theaters everywhere July 22, 2011.