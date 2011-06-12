‘Captain America’ takes down Hitler in new retro ‘First Avenger’ poster

Proving they are willing to embrace the retro elements of their latest endeavor, Marvel Studios and Paramount Pictures have revealed as 1940’s style poster for next month’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
In the style of many action flicks and comic books of that era, the poster finds our hero, Steve Rogers, knocking out Axis leader Adolf Hitler in a painted montage featuring other characters in the film. The rendering also features a sweet reference to the non-super-powered heroes The Howling Commandos. Created by artist Paolo Rivera, the design was initially just intended for the cast and crew the Joe Johnson directed flick with only 100 prints run. It is unclear, however, whether Marvel and Paramount will print more depending on the reaction by fans (which you can expect to be positive).
An official “Captain America: The First Avenger” poster for theaters, as well as a new trailer, will debut before the end of the month.
Check out the new poster below. Is this something you’d frame on your wall?
“Captain America: The First Avenger” opens nationwide and in 3D on July 22.
Holy Crap, this looks so good!
Not as terrible as the X-Men posters, but could be A LOT better.
I want one…
If you still do, they are auctioning one off on Charity Buzz right now signed by chris Evans. The money goes to a public Elementary School in LA. Here’s the link: [www.charitybuzz.com]
Oh, I love that. It’s so nice to see an actual artwork poster and not one of those “layered photo of headshots looking intense” posters. This is reminiscent of The Great Escape etc from the 60s.
Like it; the part featuring Cap punching out Hitler and the Nazi shooting at him is straight out of Captain America #1. Glad to see them incorporate such a historic and badass comic cover.
I am in love with it! This is the best way to go about the movie- embrace the time period. it makes it even more unique and stunning.
Captain America is going to be excellent if these are the type of creative people working on it!
I kind of wish this was the actual one-sheet…it says everything it needs to about the time period, the style, the hero. It kind of gets me even more excited for the movie.
Write a comment…Hell Yes!!! I want one, now!
Hell Yes!!! I want one, now!
looks good..:)
