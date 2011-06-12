‘Captain America’ takes down Hitler in new retro ‘First Avenger’ poster

Proving they are willing to embrace the retro elements of their latest endeavor, Marvel Studios and Paramount Pictures have revealed as 1940’s style poster for next month’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.” 

In the style of many action flicks and comic books of that era, the poster finds our hero, Steve Rogers, knocking out Axis leader Adolf Hitler in a painted montage featuring other characters in the film.  The rendering also features a sweet reference to the non-super-powered heroes The Howling Commandos.  Created by artist Paolo Rivera, the design was initially just intended for the cast and crew the Joe Johnson directed flick with only 100 prints run.  It is unclear, however, whether Marvel and Paramount will print more depending on the reaction by fans (which you can expect to be positive).

An official “Captain America: The First Avenger” poster for theaters, as well as a new trailer, will debut before the end of the month.

Check out the new poster below.  Is this something you’d frame on your wall?

“Captain America: The First Avenger” opens nationwide and in 3D on July 22.

